NEXTENSA NV/SA:  PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - SHARES REPURCHASE

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

A notification of 15 March 2022 issued by Ackermans & van Haaren NV shows that, pursuant to the repurchase of treasury shares by Nextensa, the total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV in Nextensa has increased to 65.01% of the voting rights.

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland Ackermans & van Haaren NV Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, België Nextensa NV Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België Leasinvest Services NV Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België



TRANSACTION DATE: 10 March 2022

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 65%

DENOMINATOR: 11,800,170

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" 0 0 0.00% Ackermans & van Haaren NV 7 632 176 7 632 176 64.68% Nextensa NV treasury shares 0 38 708 0.33% Leasinvest Services NV 408 408 0.00% Sub-total 7 632 584 7 671 292 65.01% TOTAL 7 671 292 65.01% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 7 671 292 65.01%

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This notification concerns a threshold overrun as a result of the purchase of treasury shares by Nextensa NV.

FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:

Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV

Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law. Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.

Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV

Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law. Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law. Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law. Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law. Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law. Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by “Het Torentje”, a ‘stichting administratiekantoor’ incorporated under Dutch law. Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.

In accordance with Article 11 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007, stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” acts in its own name and on behalf of the companies listed under (ii) to (vi).

The notice can be consulted on the Company's website https://nextensa.eu/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/ .

SHARES REPURCHASE

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies

and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between March 10, 2022 and March 16, 2022 included it has repurchased 4 148 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of € 66.56 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.



Detailed operations per day

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€) 10/03/2022 1,100 65.85 65.60 66.10 72,440.00 11/03/2022 1,100 65.43 64.90 65.70 71,971.20 14/03/2022 600 66.85 66,80 67.10 40,110.00 15/03/2022 248 67.40 67.40 67.50 16,715.30 16/03/2022 1,100 68.05 68.00 68.10 74,855.00 Total 4,148 66.56 276,091.50

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 41,756 (0.42% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 16 March 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte,

Chief Executive Officer

+32 3 238 98 77

michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/12/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 672.1 million (value on 16/03/2022).







