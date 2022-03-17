Muse Treatment Center in Los Angeles Shares Tips for Addiction Proofing the Home

Los Angeles, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA – The riskiest places for developing an addiction are not always the local bar or other hangouts where people get drunk or high. Sometimes addiction develops much closer to home, at home, in fact.

Many ordinary household products contain ingredients that can lead to dependence or derail a recovering addict’s journey to sobriety. Muse Treatment, an addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, recommends addiction-proofing the home and being on guard against substances that are alarmingly easy to abuse for a high.

Relapse is an ever-present possibility for a recovering addict once they leave the safety and security of an inpatient rehab facility. In rehab, they may have experienced cravings for their substance of choice but had no way of giving in since the substance was not available. At home, it’s a different story. Items most people would never associate with addiction are right there, providing daily temptation.

It’s even easier to overlook the risks these substances pose to someone not yet addicted since family members may not be as alert to the possibility of abuse.

These temptations can’t just be thrown out because they are often necessary household items. However, parents and family members of people in recovery should take note of the substances and take steps to prevent their abuse.

In all cases, the amounts should be monitored for any unexplained decrease. If the household supply of liquor or prescription medication is suddenly depleting, it may be time to talk to the other people in the house.

Muse recommends being aware of the following five substances commonly found in the home.

The home of someone with alcohol use disorder or anyone who has been to rehab for alcohol abuse should be an alcohol-free zone. But households with young people in them may just want to closely monitor the alcohol in the home to make sure it doesn’t fall into the hands of those who shouldn’t consume it. Be sure to keep a close inventory. Consider locking alcohol in a cabinet and keeping the key in a place the kids can’t find it.

Legitimately prescribed medication can be a source of great temptation and great danger, especially in the home of someone addicted to drugs. Don’t keep medication in the bathroom medicine cabinet. Instead, keep it in a secure location that’s not accessible to others.

Many cough and cold medicines, including NyQuil, Robitussin, and Vicks Formula 44, contain dextromethorphan, alcohol, codeine (a mild opioid), or a combination of these, all of which can provide a fast, cheap high. Cough syrups are popular among teenagers because they can buy them legally with no age limit. Stimulants also can be found in diet pills, energy drinks, herbal supplements, and decongestants like Benadryl.

From nail polish remover to vegetable oil spray, these are some of the most dangerous products because they are so ordinary and such a part of daily life. People who need a fast fix can inhale substances containing chemicals that can damage brain function and the central nervous system. The chemicals enter the user’s bloodstream through the lungs, immediately limiting oxygen intake and replacing oxygen with volatile substances, slowing down brain activity.

Common inhalants include volatile solvents like nail polish remover, paint thinner, gasoline, contact cement, dry-cleaning fluid, glue, and felt-tip marker fluid. Also common are gases like butane or propane, refrigerant gases, whipped cream cans, ether, nitrous oxide, chloroform, and halothane. Aerosols like hair spray, vegetable oil spray, fabric protector spray, and spray paint are used, as well as nitrites like leather cleaner, liquid aroma, room scenting sprays, amyl nitrite, butyl nitrite, and cyclohexyl nitrite.

For children and teens looking for a means to get high or get an easy thrill, ingesting these items may feel like an easy way to achieve intoxication. Ethanol is found in many household products in the kitchen and bathroom, including mouthwash; vanilla, almond, and lemon extract; hand sanitizer; perfume or cologne; cough syrup; and rubbing alcohol.

No one can be everywhere or patrol their household supplies 24 hours a day; despite their best efforts, anyone can fall victim to addiction or relapse in their own home. Muse Treatment Alcohol & Drug Rehab Los Angeles, offers a comprehensive treatment of alcohol dependence and other substance use disorders. Muse Treatment is an addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, California. For help or more information, call (800) 426-1818.

