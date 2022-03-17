Fnac Darty: filing of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

English French

FILING OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Fnac Darty registered its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 17 March 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It includes:

The 2021 financial report, including Fnac Darty's corporate accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements;

The report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports;

Information on the fees paid during the 2021 financial year to the statutory auditors;

Information related to the description of the share buyback programme;

The social and environmental information, with the taxonomy, included in the Declaration of Extra-Financial Performance.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the website of Fnac Darty at the following address: www.fnacdarty.com under the section "Investors". It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com.

Furthermore, the Universal Registration Document is also published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) marked up with XBRL tags.

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be available on the Company's website from 13 April 2022.

