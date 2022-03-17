Biodegradable Extra Large Poop Bags With Handles - Pogi's Compostable Pet Waste Bags With 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pet supply manufacturer Pogi’s Pet Supplies has introduced Dog Poop Bags with Easy-Tie Handles. The brand has made a name for itself by using high-quality, sustainable materials that work great and keep the environment clean, to make its products.

To begin with, Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ poop bags are certified as backyard compostable. They are plant-based, contain zero plastic and are ASTM D6400 certified. The bags are all extra-large (7 x 14.5 inches) and come with handles, making them suitable for even the biggest of dogs - and the material is thick enough to ensure that there are no messes. One party pack of poop bags comes with 120 compostable bags in a single large roll, which should be more than enough for a month’s supply. Pogi’s Pet Supplies has also made sure that both the cardboard cores and packaging are made from recycled materials, ensuring sustainability. The design for Pogi's dispensing box makes it easy to grab one bag or a few quickly before heading out the door. Learn more here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PKHWWWZ

A spokesperson for Pogi’s Pet Supplies says: “As responsible pet owners, it is up to us to ensure that we don’t leave our pet dogs’ poop out and about. But picking up your dogs’ poop can be problematic when you have substandard bags to pick them up in. Pogi’s Dog Poop Bags with Easy Tie Handles were designed to circumvent this issue and ensure that you can be a responsible pet owner without worrying about any messes.”

Customers who have bought and used Pogi’s dog poop bags have nothing but praise for the product. Here’s an excerpt from a review by Amazon customer John C: “I looked for poop bags that were compostable. I looked for bags that had handles, which are so much easier to use, especially when you have extra-large dogs. Pogi’s poop bags were the perfect answer. They are easy to dispense as they come on a roll in a small box.”

As previously announced, Pogi’s other products have all had great reviews, too. Quick Carl says about Pogi’s earth-friendly dog poop bags: “These durable, scented poop bags did not disappoint. They provide handy tie handles which allow for a quick, simple seal, leaving loops for easy carrying. They're large enough to handle a 2lb varsity effort by my German Shepherd and strong enough to keep it contained while in transport. The odour is masked by the subtle factory scent, a true asset if, like me, you find yourself with two full bags at a time as our Beagle doesn't disappoint either. The walls are thick enough to provide a sense of security. You'll be packing poo with more confidence than ever, knowing you are helping the planet with these earth-friendly bags that will be sure to keep both you and your neighbours smiling. Five stars!”

Pogi's Pet Supplies was established because the founders wanted to provide only the best for their dog, Pogi, while staying true to their earth-friendly values. The brand representative says: “We do this for Pogi and all the pups, cats and furry loved ones that make our world a happier place by sourcing high-quality, sustainable materials that work great and keep our environment clean.”

All of Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ products have been, in some way or shape, inspired by Pogi, be it their durable dog poop bags, plant-based grooming wipes or leak-proof training pads. The company promises to use only the very best components when building its products. The owners believe that transparency is important and have sought out certifications for the brand from the most trusted names in biodegradable standards.





Those who want to learn more about Pogi’s Pet Supplies or its range of pet products should visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0552F1EB-7F25-4EA0-85BE-FB22F5D9101F for more information. Interested parties can get in touch with customer service representatives via the contact form on the website. Pogi's Pet Supplies maintains a social media presence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

