L'Oréal: News Release: "Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 21 April 2022 / 2021 Universal Registration Document"

NEWS RELEASE

Clichy, 17 March 2022



Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 21 April 2022 / 2021 Universal Registration Document.



Clichy, 17 March 2022 – L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, announced terms of information availability regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 21 April 2022 and the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

TERMS OF INFORMATION AVAILABILITY REGARDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THURSDAY 21 APRIL 2022

The Annual General Meeting of L’Oréal (hereafter the “Company”) will be held on Thursday 21 April 2022 at 10 a.m.(Paris time) at Le Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris). Shareholders of the Company who wish to physically attend the General Meeting would have to comply with the health measures in force at the time of the General Meeting.

The meeting notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Wednesday 16 March 2022 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting.

This meeting notice, the Board of Directors' Report on the draft resolutions and legal information regarding this General Meeting are available on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents). The other documents and information regarding this General Meeting will be available to shareholders and published on the aforementioned website as well, under legal and regulatory conditions, as from Wednesday 30 March 2022.

This General Meeting will be broadcast live in video format on the loreal-finance.com website, unless technical reasons make such broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it. The replay of this meeting will be available on the loreal-finance.com website as soon as possible following the closing of the General Meeting.

Shareholders may vote by correspondence, by Internet or by giving proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other natural or legal person, without physically attending the General Meeting. Shareholders have the possibility to send written questions (“questions écrites”) provided they are sent no later than Friday 15 April 2022 at midnight (Paris time) by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt, including proof of shareholder status, and via the email address: info-ag@loreal-finance.com.

In addition to the legal framework of written questions, shareholders will also have the opportunity to send questions to the Company, from Saturday 16 April 2022, which will not be considered as written questions within the meaning of the regulations, on the General Meeting’s broadcast platform available on the loreal-finance.com website. These questions will be answered during the General Meeting, on the basis of a representative selection of the topics which have drawn the shareholders’ attention. They will be answered within the time allotted. It is specified that priority will be given to answering questions sent by shareholders physically present at the General Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the loreal-finance.com website, in order to have access to all the up-to-date information regarding this General Meeting.

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF), in ESEF format, on Thursday 17 March 2022. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Universal Registration Document).

The Universal Registration Document includes the Annual Financial Report, an Integrated Report, the Reports from the Statutory Auditors and their fees, as well as the information required for the share buy-back programme. It also includes information regarding L’Oréal’s social, environmental and societal responsibility.

“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in French on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”

About L’Oréal

For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 35 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 85,400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2021 the Group generated sales amounting to 32.28 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team over 4,000 scientists and 3,000 tech professionals, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

