KORMOTECH, THE LARGEST PET FOOD MANUFACTURER IN UKRAINE, ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GREATER GOOD CHARITIES, PHILLIPS PET FOOD & SUPPLIES, AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION, PETS AROUND THE WORLD AND MATRIX PARTNERS FOR SAVE PETS OF UKRAINE

SEATTLE, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kormotech, the largest pet food manufacturer in Ukraine, is strengthening its Save Pets of Ukraine initiative by partnering with U.S. entities Greater Good Charities, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, American Pet Products Association, Pets Around the World, and Matrix Partners. The emergency initiative provides pet food and critical supplies to Ukrainian animal welfare organizations and pet parents devastated by the Russian invasion since February 24.

The Save Pets of Ukraine initiative is implemented by U-Hearts Foundation, a non-profit established in Lithuania by Kormotech to advance programming activities aimed at improving pet life conditions in Eastern Europe. Since the start of Russia`s invasion in Ukraine, 94.5 tons of pet food have already been delivered to 260 shelters in Ukraine.

“Kormotech has been fulfilling requests with their own capabilities and pet supplies but are running out of inventory and cannot meet the demand being created by the destruction,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “This new coalition around Save Pets of Ukraine will help raise urgently needed cash donations to purchase medicine and supplies in countries nearby, as well as source food and product donations for longer term relief.”

While many organizations, including Greater Good Charities, are focused on helping people and pets fleeing Ukraine, there is a desperate need to provide emergency relief to those remaining in the western section of this beleaguered nation. While pet food and supplies will be needed long term, the most urgent need is for cash donations so that products can be purchased quickly in neighboring countries and shipped in. With Kormotech’s presence in the country, and its partner’s ability to source donations, Save Pets of Ukraine is uniquely positioned to help those remaining in Ukraine.

Save Pets of Ukraine provides a mechanism for Ukrainian animal welfare organizations and individuals to request these critical items, and so far, has received thousands of requests. The most requested items are:

Pet food for cats, dogs, birds, rodents and other pets

Supplies, including collars, leashes, muzzles, cages, and carriers

Medications for animals

HOW TO HELP NOW

Greater Good Charities is collecting cash donations on behalf of Save Pets of Ukraine. All donations made in the U.S. are 100% tax deductible, as allowable by law, and 100% of donations received will support the initiative. U-Hearts Foundation will coordinate the purchase and distribution of supplies into the country. Those interested in donating are invited to visit https://greatergood.org/savepetsofukraine

Greater Good Charities is also sourcing product donations and coordinating the shipment of goods to neighboring countries for distribution. If you are a company in the U.S. or Europe interested in making a product donation, please email savepetsofukraine@greatergood.org.

The initiative ​​gives priority to pet volunteers and shelters, as well as humanitarian aid to points under constant fire. The group also endeavors to connect pet stores in cities not currently affected by the Russian invasion with individuals seeking help.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, and has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Pets Around the World (PAW)

Pets Around the World was formed by a group of experienced pet professionals that have an unwavering love of pets and to help connect the best pet food manufacturers with pet parents all over the world. Using the PAW global network, we are helping Kormotech to gather the much needed resources to help Ukraine’s pets and pet families. To learn more about PAW, please visit www.petsaroundthe.world.

About Matrix Partners

Matrix Partners is a brand strategy and communications agency that focuses exclusively on pet products. For more than 30 years, it has created pet brands that enrich the human-animal bond. Every Matrix team member is firmly committed to helping people and pets in need, having raised significant sums for the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks, in addition to supporting several pet rescue organizations. We will reach out to our extensive pet industry and pet owner friends to solicit funds for this important initiative. For more information, please visit www.matrix1.com or email hello@matrix1.com.

About Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies began as a family owned and operated business in 1938. Today, there are 12 distribution centers strategically located across the country. We proudly service Pet stores, Aquatic stores, Feed & Farm stores, Groomers, Veterinarians, and Humane Organizations. Our commitment is simple: To provide our customers with the products and services that will contribute to the growth and profitability of their business. Visit us at www.phillipspet.com to learn more.

