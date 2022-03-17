Fluoropolymers Market Report 2022-2030: Global Industry Trends, Prices and Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Arkema, Ensinger, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, RTP Company, TriStar, Zeus, 3M, Adamas, Afton Plastics, AGC, AlphaGary, Angst+Pfister, Zaklady Azotowe, Beijing Evergrow Resources, Centroplast Engineering Plastics GMBH, Chemours, Daikin Industries, DuPont, Dalau, Epic Polymer Solutions, Erhard Hippe KG, Evonik Corporation, Evonik Corporation, Fluorseals, Garlock Rubber Technologies, GEHR Plastics Inc, Goodfellow, Greene Tweed, Honeywell, Isoflon, Klinger Thermoseal, LNP, Polyram, Rochling, SABIC, Rogers Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sandvik, Solvay, Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co, Westlake Plastics, Zotefoams



NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Fluoropolymers - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Fluoropolymers Market Statistics

Imports 3,083.2 Million USD Exports 2,937.2 Million USD Top Importers U.S., China, Germany Top Exporters U.S., Japan, China

Fluoropolymers Market Size

The global fluoropolymers market rose slightly to $X in 2021, with an increase of X% against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, consumption attained the peak level of $X. from 2012 to 2021, the growth of the global market remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Fluoropolymers Production

In value terms, fluoropolymers production rose to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Fluoropolymers Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of fluoropolymers decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, fluoropolymers exports shrank to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a pronounced expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes), distantly followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) were the key exporters of fluoropolymers, together creating X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by China, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X), Japan ($X) and China ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, India and Russia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. In terms of the main exporting countries, India recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average fluoropolymers export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, remaining constant against the previous year. Over the last thirteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Japan ($X per tonne), while Russia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Fluoropolymers Imports

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of fluoropolymers decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. In general, total imports indicated pronounced growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, fluoropolymers imports reduced to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the five major importers of fluoropolymers, namely the U.S., China, Italy, Germany and South Korea, represented more than half of total import. It was distantly followed by Belgium (X tonnes), generating a X% share of total imports. Japan (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Taiwan (Chinese) (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes) held a minor share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Mexico, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest fluoropolymers importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($X), China ($X) and Germany ($X), together accounting for X% of global imports. South Korea, Italy, Japan, Belgium, Taiwan (Chinese), the Netherlands, Mexico, France, India and Brazil lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average fluoropolymers import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, dropping by -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Japan ($X per tonne), while Italy ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Fluoropolymers in primary forms.

Related Links

Fluoropolymers Market

Halogenated Hydrocarbon Derivative Market

Iodine, Fluorine and Bromine Market

Hydrogen Fluoride (Hydrofluoric Acid) Market

Carbon Tetrachloride Market