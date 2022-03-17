Grant Cardone's 10X Health System Announces Partnership With DaVinci Medical to Introduce Superhuman Protocol to Millions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times best-selling author, #1 marketer, business and real estate mogul in multifamily properties, Grant Cardone's 10X Health System, proudly announces its newest partnership with DaVinci Medical to bring the Superhuman Protocol to the market.

In line with Cardone's mission as an advocate to help people attain a 10X life through alternative wellness solutions, the 10X Health System, led by Human Biologist Gary Brecka, exists to empower people to take control of optimizing and restoring their health and prevent sickness through cutting-edge therapies and tools designed to improve energy levels, sleep, weight loss, muscle growth, mental sharpness, and overall health and vitality.

"We are thrilled to partner with DaVinci Medical and CEO, Founder and Creator of the Superhuman Protocol, Jason Tebeau," says Brandon Dawson, CEO of 10X Health System. "We share many similar values in innovation and the desire to deliver valuable, results-driven products to better improve people's lives. We also have a collective understanding that time is limited and investments need to generate ROI, especially when it comes to people's health. It's an honor to have the opportunity to partner with the best in science and product innovation and reach millions of people now with these revolutionary and advanced healing technologies that are going to transform their lives so they can feel their absolute best."

The 10X Health Superhuman Protocol technologies have been receiving incredible praise from A-list celebrities, in most recent days publicly by media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who showed off her very own "red light therapy" 10X Health System Light Bed as a fan to her 318 million followers on Instagram through her stories, featured in her home gym.

The Superhuman Protocol, developed by DaVinci Medical Founder and CEO Jason Tebeau, allows for clients to experience a whole-body 360 solution to restore a lifetime of neglect and naturally boost health and performance. "Having the opportunity to partner with 10X Health System allows us to accelerate the opportunity to reach more people faster and more efficiently," says Tebeau. "I developed this protocol to reach millions and now we'll all be able to change those lives together."

Designed in three steps, working together: Magnetism, Oxygen and Light, which when exposed to the body in this exact order, allow the body to actually restore order as each technology profoundly affects the next. Step 1 is Magnetism, also known as PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field), low field magnetic stimulation, is a type of therapy that promotes cellular communication, enhancing self-healing and wellness. Step 2 is Oxygen, also known as EWOT (Exercise with Oxygen Therapy), allowing the body to create an oxygen-rich environment that improves overall health by getting the heart pumping and delivering oxygen to healthy cells. Step 3 is the Thera Light therapy bed, which, as DaVinci Medical states, "unlike injections and prescriptions which mask the symptoms and do nothing to treat the injury, the high-intensity light therapy delivers light energy units, in the form of photons, to damaged cells. These photons, absorbed by the cells through light therapy, stimulate the mitochondria to accelerate the production of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP). This biochemical increase in cell energy is used to help transform cells from a state of illness to a stable, healthy state. The result is it reduces inflammation, increases blood flow, stimulates tissue growth, and helps aid the body's own healing process."

10X Health System:

We empower people to take control of their health and wellness journey. 10X Health makes the ultra-complex world of optimal health simple to understand so that ultimately, the patient is empowered to take charge of their own wellness choices. The patient communication process has been streamlined to make the complicated process of communicating biomarkers and treatment options simple, visually appealing and engaging so that you understand how to best support your own wellness journey.

DaVinci Medical:

Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's innovative passion, the team at Da Vinci Medical looks at solutions to problems by innovating products that are as much about form as they are function. Our approach to developing useful and valuable products is uniquely crafted. We are a development group that consists of doctors, inventors, injection mold experts and medical instrument designers. This rare group of talent offers those seeking a medical product development team a valuable advantage. Da Vinci Medical is positioned to innovate within the growing needs and demands of the healthcare industry. We also offer a variety of advanced healing technologies and represent industry-leading products such as Aspen Laser, TheraLight, PEMF Systems & HyperMax Oxygen EWOT Systems. DaVinci Medical, Inc. USA is located at 220 Newport Center Drive, #11-239 in Newport Beach, CA.

Media Contact:

Nicole Myden, PR Manager

nmyden@cardoneventures.com

310-502-9921

Related Images











Image 1: 10X Health System Light Bed





FULL-BODY RED & NEAR-INFRARED LIGHT THERAPY BED









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment