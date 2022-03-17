Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at its Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms Community in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of its first collection of homes at Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms a new luxury home community in the Bethany neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. As construction begins on the first homes in the community, prospective home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 15721 NW Gooderham Street in Portland.

Located within the esteemed Beaverton School District and close to major area employers, the Vista Collection at Hosford Farms offers two-story and daylight basement single-family home designs with 5 to 7 bedrooms and 3 to 6 baths ranging from 2,787 to 4,405 square feet. Versatile home designs offer open floor plans, covered patios for year-round outdoor living, main floor guest suites, home offices and lofts. Homes are priced from $1 million.

Situated in the highly desirable Bethany area, the community is only 25 minutes to downtown Portland with easy access to Highway 26 and major employers in the area including Intel, Nike, and Columbia Sportswear. Homeowners will enjoy a convenient network of community trails that connect to the regional trail system and nearby parks. In addition, Forest Park, one of the largest urban forests in the U.S. with miles of hiking and biking paths, is a 10-minute drive and the Oregon Coast is just over an hour drive.

“We have experienced extraordinary demand at Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms, and we are excited to break ground on our first new homes in this incredible community,” said JJ Portlock, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. “Home buyers love the home designs, the picturesque community setting, and the highly desirable location close to major employers, excellent schools, and ample recreational opportunities."

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio gives home buyers the opportunity to personalize their dream home with the assistance of a Professional Design Consultant. Toll Brothers offers top name-brand included features such as gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, Whirlpool and JennAir appliances, and 42” cabinets; rich hardwood flooring; Kohler plumbing fixtures; and more.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Hosford Farms and Toll Brothers communities throughout Oregon, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Oregon.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

