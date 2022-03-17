Jefferson Lines Honored in Passengers’ Choice Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines is excited to be named one of Business Travelers’ Favorite carriers in Wanderu’s first-ever Passengers’ Choice Awards. These awards are aimed at highlighting bus and train carriers that provide exceptional service to their passengers.



Wanderu is a travel search platform that works directly with industry partners to provide all-in-one tools to passengers planning bus and train travel across North America and Europe. Winners of the 2022 award were selected after an analysis of reviews provided by Wanderu users following a bus or train trip in 2021. Jefferson Lines was recognized as an honoree in the “Business Travelers’ Favorite” category.



“Jefferson Lines has long been known as our passengers’ #1 Bus Experience. Our company focuses on intentional customer care, convenient schedules, reliable transportation, and affordable fares,” says Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the top picks for transportation amongst hundreds of carriers from around the world.”

On Wanderu, Jefferson Lines has been reviewed by passengers as a comfortable and affordable travel service, with a team of drivers and staff members whose “extra mile approach” to passenger care leads to repeat customers. Jefferson provides amenities that fit the needs of a variety of travelers, including ADA Accessibility, free onboard WIFI, reclining seats, individual climate controls, and continuous cabin air purification.

Jefferson Lines was named Metro Transit’s Innovative Operator of the Year in 2019, Minnesota’s Best Transportation Company of 2021, and most recently, was the recipient of Motorcoach Industries and the American Bus Association’s 2022 Leadership and Environmental Sustainability Award.

About Jefferson Lines

Jefferson Lines has been an award-winning leader in transportation since 1919. Today, they continue as the second largest motorcoach carrier in the U.S. with service throughout 14 states and connections to thousands of destinations across America. While riding Jefferson Lines, passengers can travel as far west as Washington, south to Arkansas, and north to Minnesota; while experiencing safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable essential transportation. Jefferson’s charters provide large private groups in Minneapolis and Billings with state-of-the-art travel experience in one of the newest fleets in the industry. To learn more about Jefferson Lines, plan your next trip, or purchase a ticket, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com.

