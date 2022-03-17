Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Names Sonoco Alloyd 2022 Design for Recycling® Award Winner

In recognition of its innovation and commitment to sustainability in the design and manufacture of new products, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) names Sonoco Alloyd as its 2022 Design for Recycling® (DFR) Award winner. The DFR Award is ISRI’s most prestigious award presented annually to the most innovative contribution to products designed with recycling in mind.



Sonoco received the award for its innovative Sonoco Alloyd EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ package that offers a recyclable alternative to traditional retail plastic-to-card blister packaging – all without the need for costly new sealing equipment lines. Made entirely from renewable resources, the mono-material EnviroSense PaperBlister package is plastic-free, so it is recyclable in the paper stream.



“The Design for Recycling Award® is ISRI’s highest honor and recognizes those who put recycling and sustainability at the forefront of their product design,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “We’re happy to honor Sonoco’s EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ as an exciting innovation that is plastic-free, so it is recyclable in the paper stream. It uses water-based printing and sealing technology. Sonoco truly exemplifies innovation in an elite class of more than a decade of DFR award winners.”



Sonoco Alloyd will be presented with the award on March 24, during the ISRI2022 Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nev.



“Sonoco Alloyd is excited to offer environment-focused retail brands and manufacturers our fully recyclable PaperBlister™ packaging options,” said Kim Sanderson, Sonoco Alloyd marketing specialist. “This packaging is designed to exceed customers’ sustainability goals for 2022 and beyond. Sonoco Alloyd is humbled to be recognized as the ISRI Design for Recycling Award 2021 recipient and we look forward to growing and learning together by continuously providing innovative sustainable packaging solutions for recyclability.”



To be eligible for ISRI’s Design for Recycling® Award, a product must be designed/redesigned and manufactured to:



Contain the maximum amount of materials that are recyclable;

Be easily recycled through current or newly designed recycling processes and procedures;

Be cost effective to recycle whereby the cost to recycle does not exceed the value of its recycled materials;

Be free of hazardous materials that are not recyclable or impede the recycling process;

Minimize the time and cost involved to recycle the product;

Reduce the use of raw materials by including recycled materials and/or components; and

Have a net gain in the overall recyclability of the product while reducing the overall negative impact on the environment. Previous winners include Lexmark, Nestlé Waters North America, Dell Inc., EcoStrate, Samsung, LG Electronics, Inc., Cascades Fine Papers Group, Hewlett-Packard, The Herman Miller Company, and Wind Simplicity.