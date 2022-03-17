Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Names Sonoco Alloyd 2022 Design for Recycling® Award Winner

| In recognition of its innovation and commitment to sustainability in the design and manufacture of new products, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) names Sonoco Alloyd as its 2022 Design for Recycling® (DFR) Award winner. The DFR Award is ISRI’s most prestigious award presented annually to the most innovative contribution to products designed with recycling in mind.
Sonoco received the award for its innovative Sonoco Alloyd EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ package that offers a recyclable alternative to traditional retail plastic-to-card blister packaging – all without the need for costly new sealing equipment lines. Made entirely from renewable resources, the mono-material EnviroSense PaperBlister package is plastic-free, so it is recyclable in the paper stream.
“The Design for Recycling Award® is ISRI’s highest honor and recognizes those who put recycling and sustainability at the forefront of their product design,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “We’re happy to honor Sonoco’s EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ as an exciting innovation that is plastic-free, so it is recyclable in the paper stream. It uses water-based printing and sealing technology. Sonoco truly exemplifies innovation in an elite class of more than a decade of DFR award winners.”
Sonoco Alloyd will be presented with the award on March 24, during the ISRI2022 Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nev.
“Sonoco Alloyd is excited to offer environment-focused retail brands and manufacturers our fully recyclable PaperBlister™ packaging options,” said Kim Sanderson, Sonoco Alloyd marketing specialist. “This packaging is designed to exceed customers’ sustainability goals for 2022 and beyond. Sonoco Alloyd is humbled to be recognized as the ISRI Design for Recycling Award 2021 recipient and we look forward to growing and learning together by continuously providing innovative sustainable packaging solutions for recyclability.”
To be eligible for ISRI’s Design for Recycling® Award, a product must be designed/redesigned and manufactured to:
###
|The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents 1,300 companies in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development. Generating nearly $117 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides more than 506,000 Americans with good jobs.
Attachment