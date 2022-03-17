English Danish

Company announcement no 6 2022



17 March 2022

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2022

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Thursday, 17 March 2022, the general meeting

adopted the Annual Report 2021 and the proposal for allocation of profits according to the adopted Annual Report 2021

re-elected Martin Blessing, Lars-Erik Brenøe, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Bente Avnung Landsnes, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, and Carol Sergeant to the Board of Directors. Jacob Dahl, Allan Polack, and Helle Valentin were elected as new members of the Board of Directors,

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditor,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for: extension of the Board of Directors’ existing authority in articles 6.1. and 6.2. regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights by up to nominally DKK 1,720,000,000 until 1 March 2027 amendment and extension of the Board of Directors’ existing authority regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights until 1 March 2027 by up to nominally DKK 860,000,000 against payment in cash or as consideration in connection with Danske Bank’s acquisition of an existing business, cf. article 6.5.a. and for the Board of Directors until 1 March 2027 to increase Danske Bank’s share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,485,000,000 by conversion of convertible bonds or other debt instruments in accordance with articles 6.5.b and 6.6. deletion of a secondary name from the Articles of Association

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares until 1 March 2027

approved the Board of Directors’ proposed Remuneration Report 2021 by advisory vote,

adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ unchanged remuneration for 2022

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy 2022

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal regarding renewal of existing indemnification of Directors and Officers with effect until the annual general meeting in 2023

authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.





The general meeting did not adopt the following shareholder proposals concerning

Danske Bank preparing an overall business strategy before the end of 2022 in line with the Paris Agreement’s target of keeping global warming below 1.5°C

Danske Bank allocating profits for share buybacks

Deadline for shareholder proposals

Alternates and limitation of the number of candidates for the Board of Directors

Obligation to comply with applicable legislation

Confirm receipt of enquiries from shareholders

Response to enquiries from shareholders

The inalterability of the Articles of Association

The chairman of the general meeting’s allowance of proposal at annual general meeting 2021

The chairman’s derogation from the Articles of Association

Legal statement concerning the chairman of the general meeting’s derogation from the Articles of Association

Payment of compensation to Lars Wismann

Publishing information regarding the completion of board leadership courses

Resignation due to lack of education

Danish language requirement for the CEO

Requirement for completion of Danish Citizen Test

Administration margins and interest rates

Information regarding assessments

Disclosure of valuation basis

Minutes of the annual general meeting

Use of the Danish tax scheme for researchers and highly paid employees (forskerordningen)

The CEO’s use of the Danish tax scheme for researchers and highly paid employees (forskerordningen)

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Martin Blessing was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen vice chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.

