Acutus Medical Updates Time and Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today updated the planned release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results to March 30, 2022, as the fiscal year end 2021 audit is not yet complete and is ongoing. There is no disagreement by management with the independent auditors, and the Company fully expects to be in compliance with its SEC filing requirements.



Webcast and Conference Call Information

Acutus will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (833) 570-1131 for U.S. callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 4985645. The live webinar can be accessed at https://ir.acutusmedical.com .

About Acutus

Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.