Associa Hill Country Client Board Members Honored With Pavilion Naming Ceremony

Austin, TX, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country client board member Ida Lands and husband Troy Lands were recently honored by their association, Property Owners of Ridgestone, for their years of service to their community. The association and Associa Hill Country recognized the couple’s accomplishments by naming the community pavilion, Lands Pavilion.

Mrs. Lands has been president of Property Owners of Ridgestone’s board of directors for 10 years. During that time, she has played a key role in mentoring new board members. Mr. Lands has volunteered his time to assist Mrs. Lands and the board with numerous community initiatives and events, including annual meetings, fall festivals, Christmas events, among others. The couple often invites city leaders and first responders to attend these events and meet residents.

The association’s board members partnered with their community manager, Associa Hill Country’s Juanita Seekins, to name the community pavilion after the Lands in a public celebration. Ms. Seekins worked with Associa OnCall, Associa’s maintenance and repairs division, and a local vendor to design, create, and install a new pavilion sign bearing the Lands’ name. Following their annual meeting, the association hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate the Lands’ contributions to the community.

“Associa Hill Country takes great pride in the close-knit relationships we create with our client boards and their members,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “Ida’s decade of service as board president and the couple’s commitment to filling the community’s needs—whether that be Troy playing Santa Claus at a holiday event or the couple catering a community barbecue—demonstrates their love and commitment to their neighbors and the community they call home. We are honored to celebrate the Lands and their commitment to the Property Owners of Ridgestone.”

