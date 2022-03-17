How Kronos, the White House, and the DOE Can Build a Fusion Energy Commercialization Center

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spearheading a program for fusion's potential through accelerated strategies, the White House and Department of Energy (DOE) will hold a three-hour summit on the topic tomorrow, March 17, starting at 9:00 a.m. EST in Washington, DC. As research gathers momentum, backed by strong government and private investment, the White House believes the time is ripe to use fusion as a springboard to American energy independence and other critical goals.

Practical fusion would help achieve net-zero carbon dioxide by 2050 to combat global warming, alongside boosting U.S. scientific and economic strength through the twenty-first century. The USA is currently locked in an energy race with China, both seeking the first-mover advantage in the key strategic area of fusion.

Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems stands poised to help the administration, the DOE, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and other stakeholders seize the initiative in this crucial new field of energy development. The veteran-owned company aspires to develop a Fusion Energy Commercialization Center, bringing together the research and technology needed to complete an advanced tokamak fusion reactor within 14 years. This reactor is projected to be 40 times more effective than current devices while offering 20% construction cost savings compared to other proposed models.

Kronos says it is uniquely positioned to be the springboard for the DOE, OSTP, and USA to achieve strategic fusion goals thanks to its powerful simulations. Putting advanced machine learning, algorithms, and neural networks to use, it melds decades of research into cutting-edge solutions. Swift, exhaustive design testing via simulation enables developing an optimized reactor layout much faster, more efficiently than standard techniques.

Testing parts through sophisticated simulation also eliminates the time-consuming, costly process of trial and error. The perfected components will then be entirely manufactured in the US, offering both economic stimulus and improved security. Kronos itself will fabricate many of the tokamak's key sections at its various facilities, once again harnessing vanguard technologies to assure precision fit. Exact tolerances will help performance surpass rival tokamaks across the globe.

Kronos notes China is currently ahead of others in the fusion energy race. Recent media reports indicate China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), set operational records on Dec. 30, 2021. On that date, EAST maintained containment of plasma reaching 120 million degrees Fahrenheit for 17.6 minutes, setting its third world record since 2017.

Kronos, which is already cooperating with the DOE, asserts its Fusion Energy Commercialization Center will give the U.S. the technical solutions to accelerate its fusion program ahead of China's. Leveraging the Center's capabilities, Kronos says it will be possible to start building an advanced tokamak by 2027, completing the first assembly phase by 2032, with testing and first plasma by 2033. Thursday's livestreamed fusion summit will provide additional insight into government plans; basis for further evaluating Kronos' important role in America's fusion energy future.

