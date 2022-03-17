Integer to Take Part in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 3:45pm ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.integer.net and will be available for replay following the event.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.