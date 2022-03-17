APAC Data Center Power Market Size to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027. Development of Modular Power Solutions to Encourage Investment– Arizton

Chicago, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report, the APAC data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Increased investment in data center due to COVID-19, power outages in APAC data centers, growing demand for rack power density and adoption of modular power solutions are the key drivers in the APAC data center power market.
APAC Data Center Power Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|$8.4 Billion (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|3275 MW (2027)
|CAGR (INVESTMENT)
|7.2% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2027
|SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE)
|Electrical Infrastructure, UPS Systems, Generator Systems, Tier Standards and Geography
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|APAC
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Other Southeast Asia Countries
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.
- In 2021, China contributed over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. UPS systems is witnessing the largest investment within power infrastructure segment, followed by generators.
- UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA is widely adopted in APAC. <500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including Indonesia, Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.
- Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions such as the US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.
- Modular power solutions improve the overall efficiency of the data centers. The evaluation of power infrastructure developed in modules as it enables the organizations to work faster. Data Center Operators in APAC have started adopting modular power solutions.
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, ups systems, generator systems, tier standards and geography
- Competitive Landscape –7 key vendors and 44 other prominent vendors profiled in the report
APAC Data Center Power Market – Key Investments
- Implementing 5G wireless connectivity solutions will play a vital role in attracting edge data center investments in the APAC region.
- The growing number of connected devices in Japan will increase data traffic, leading to data center investments. IT companies such as NEC and Fujitsu are involved in developing 5G standalone technology to be deployed by 2025.
- Singapore is a prominent data center market witnessing investments from various data center operators such as Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft Big Data Exchange (BDx)and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres across APAC.
- The increasing investments by colocation and cloud service providers will create significant investment opportunities for power infrastructure vendors over the next few years.
APAC Data Center Power Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- PDUs
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by UPS Systems
- Less than or equal to 500kVA
- 500−1,000kVA
- Greater than 1,000 kVA
Market Segmentation by Generator Systems
- 0- less than 1.5 MW
- 1.5–3 MW
- Greater than or equal to 3 MW
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Southeast Asia Countries
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Hong Kong
- New Zealand
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC Countries
APAC Data Center Power Market – Competitor Landscape
Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. The increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design will shift the market demand. This will aid in the growth of market revenues for key vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. Moreover, infrastructure vendors are likely to offer innovative products, especially those that help to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency during the forecast period. The marketing of data center products and establishing partnerships with local data center service providers will increase market revenues during the forecast period. Vendors are innovating power infrastructure for edge data centers to sustain in the competitive market.
Prominent Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- AEG Power Solutions
- Anord Mardix
- Advanced Energy
- ATEN International
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- BACHMANN Group
- Borri Group
- Canovate Group
- Centiel
- Chatsworth Products
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- EAE designs
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Socomec
- Elcom International
- Enconnex
- EverExceed Industrial
- Exide Technologies
- Fuji Electric
- Generac Power Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
- HITEC Power Protection
- HITZINGER
- INNIO
- Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)
- KOHLER
- Kokam (SOLAREDGE)
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Powertek
- Pramac (PR Industrial)
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology
- Saft (TOTAL)
- Thycon
- Toshiba
- VYCON
- ZincFive
