APAC Data Center Power Market Size to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027. Development of Modular Power Solutions to Encourage Investment– Arizton

Chicago, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report, the APAC data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Increased investment in data center due to COVID-19, power outages in APAC data centers, growing demand for rack power density and adoption of modular power solutions are the key drivers in the APAC data center power market.



APAC Data Center Power Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $8.4 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 3275 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 7.2% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2027 SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE) Electrical Infrastructure, UPS Systems, Generator Systems, Tier Standards and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS APAC COUNTRIES COVERED China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Other Southeast Asia Countries

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3251

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.

In 2021, China contributed over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. UPS systems is witnessing the largest investment within power infrastructure segment, followed by generators.

UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA is widely adopted in APAC. <500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including Indonesia, Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.

Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions such as the US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.

Modular power solutions improve the overall efficiency of the data centers. The evaluation of power infrastructure developed in modules as it enables the organizations to work faster. Data Center Operators in APAC have started adopting modular power solutions.

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, ups systems, generator systems, tier standards and geography

Competitive Landscape –7 key vendors and 44 other prominent vendors profiled in the report



Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3251

APAC Data Center Power Market – Key Investments

Implementing 5G wireless connectivity solutions will play a vital role in attracting edge data center investments in the APAC region.

The growing number of connected devices in Japan will increase data traffic, leading to data center investments. IT companies such as NEC and Fujitsu are involved in developing 5G standalone technology to be deployed by 2025.

Singapore is a prominent data center market witnessing investments from various data center operators such as Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft Big Data Exchange (BDx)and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres across APAC.

The increasing investments by colocation and cloud service providers will create significant investment opportunities for power infrastructure vendors over the next few years.

APAC Data Center Power Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

PDUs

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

Less than or equal to 500kVA

500−1,000kVA

Greater than 1,000 kVA



Market Segmentation by Generator Systems

0- less than 1.5 MW

1.5–3 MW

Greater than or equal to 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC China Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Thailand Philippines Rest of Southeast Asia Countries Australia Japan India South Korea Hong Kong New Zealand Taiwan Rest of APAC Countries



APAC Data Center Power Market – Competitor Landscape

Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. The increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design will shift the market demand. This will aid in the growth of market revenues for key vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. Moreover, infrastructure vendors are likely to offer innovative products, especially those that help to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency during the forecast period. The marketing of data center products and establishing partnerships with local data center service providers will increase market revenues during the forecast period. Vendors are innovating power infrastructure for edge data centers to sustain in the competitive market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3251

Prominent Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

Anord Mardix

Advanced Energy

ATEN International

Austin Hughes Electronics

BACHMANN Group

Borri Group

Canovate Group

Centiel

Chatsworth Products

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE designs

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

KOHLER (SDMO)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec

Elcom International

Enconnex

EverExceed Industrial

Exide Technologies

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

INNIO

Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

KOHLER

Kokam (SOLAREDGE)

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Powertek

Pramac (PR Industrial)

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

Saft (TOTAL)

Thycon

Toshiba

VYCON

ZincFive

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read Some of the Top-Selling Reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707