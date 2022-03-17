Devon Energy Pledges Up to $20 Million to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy announced today a pledge of up to $20 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries supporting Ukrainian refugees. These donations will be split among several organizations providing emergency medical care, food supplies, financial support, and housing for displaced civilians and refugees in the region.



Homes, roads, airports, and schools in Ukraine lie in ruins, with dozens of health facilities also suffering attacks while hundreds of thousands are without water or electricity.

“We heard Ukrainian President Zelensky’s call for help in his address to the American people and are stepping up,” said Rick Muncrief, President and CEO. “Ukrainians need medical assistance, food and shelter, and I am proud that Devon and our employees are doing what we can to help those desperately in need. Russia’s unprovoked invasion has led to a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that calls upon the global community — governments, businesses, and individuals — to act in solidarity.”

According to UN reports, more than 3 million people, to date, have fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries and more than 2 million people have been internally displaced since Russia’s attack on the country Feb. 24. The UN estimates more than 12 million people inside Ukraine may need relief and protection in the coming months.

