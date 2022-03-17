Halcyon Studios Unveils 2022 Slate of Scripted Projects with Global Reach

COS COB, Conn., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcyon Studios, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company recently formed to create high-end premium scripted television content, is revealing its 2022 slate. This year, the company plans to produce five compelling drama series and/or TV films with international appeal that encompass great storytelling with top creative talent.



“We’ve built an impressive line-up of original and adapted content with both U.S. and international appeal. Our strong 2022 slate will position us for success as we look to produce, distribute, and finance high-end projects that tap into some of today’s most talented creatives,” said David Ellender, chief executive officer of Halcyon Studios.

“To amplify our brand in this marketplace, we’re reaching back into our extraordinary library, and forward to talent who we admire to celebrate character journeys that embrace Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s mission to change the world one story at a time,” added Matt Loze, president of scripted entertainment of Halcyon Studios.

In addition to Halcyon’s existing premium shows such as Amazon Prime’s “Hunters” and “Mysterious Benedict Society” with Fox and Disney+, the company will produce the following projects:

Dinotopia

Based on the series of illustrated fantasy books by James Gurney - A Land Apart From Time, The World Beneath, First Flight and Journey to Chandara - that also spawned a movie and series for ABC/Disney in the 1990s, this latest adaptation has attracted renowned family entertainment producer Jordan Kerner (Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Mighty Ducks, George of the Jungle, Smurfs, Charlotte’s Web) to redevelop this property with Halcyon Studios.

Under the Wave at Waimea

Acclaimed surf noir novelist and creator of John from Cincinnati, Kem Nunn will adapt Paul Theroux’s redemption journey, Under the Wave at Waimea, with long-time partner Steven Hawk, former editor of Surf Magazine. The project is in collaboration with Stone Village Pictures (Las Vegas, Station Eleven, Lincoln Lawyer)

Death Line

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of his feature debut, horror master Gary Sherman (Raw Meat, Vice Squad, Poltergeist 3, Missing Persons) has teamed with filmmaker, author, musician, and comedian Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentlemen, Ghost Stories) to create a franchise that honors the original movie and establishes a “missing persons” franchise that makes the subway and streets of London uncomfortably scary all over again.

The Untitled James Ellroy Project

From the empresario of LA noir James Ellroy (The Black Dahlia, The Big Nowhere, LA Confidential) comes an original limited series that takes place in Beverly Hills. A jewel heist turned robbery homicide engulfs the Beverly Hills Police Department in a media circus with celebrity murder and drama that pulls at the fabric of one of the most exclusive cities in the world. From Showrunner Ed Decter (Shadowhunters, Something About Mary), Stewart Till (House of Sand and Fog, Taboo, The Shannara Chronicles) and Richard Potter (Scream, The Prophecy, Mimic).

The Old Man and the Sea

Halcyon recently partnered with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Fabula to develop Ernest Hemingway’s classic The Old Man and The Sea for a new generation. The studio is working closely with the Hemingway Estate for the adaptation.

