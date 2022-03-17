The Honest Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24, 2022.



The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (855) 940-5313 (participant passcode: 3834528). International callers may dial (929) 517-0417. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 3834528.

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

