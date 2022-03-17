MOJO Marketing + PR Selected as 2022 Best in Business Award Finalist by Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJO Marketing + PR was announced as one of the 2022 Best in Business Award finalists by Nashville Business Journal. To view the complete article, visit https://bizj.us/1qe9z1.

The companies on this year's list showed tenacity and innovation, overcoming the challenges the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has presented to businesses everywhere.

To come up with the list, first nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees then submitted questionnaires, which an independent panel of judges scored, looking at company culture, business plan, profitability and more. The highest-scoring companies made the cut for this year's awards, which can be viewed in the slideshow above, presented in alphabetical order by category.

Come to The Westin Nashville on May 26 to learn which companies are named category winners. In the meantime, congratulate all of this year's honorees using #NBJBIBA.

About Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 320,255 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at https://www.bizjournals.com/nashville/ to learn more.

About MOJO Marketing + PR

MOJO Marketing + PR is a full-service, experiential marketing and branding agency, specializing in brand building through strategic marketing initiatives for our clients. MOJO is known for energizing brand launches for community-driven and multicultural brands. MOJO Marketing + PR launched in Nashville, TN in 2013 with a diverse portfolio of great clients. Our clients leave every meeting infused with creative energy and profitable strategies for success in their businesses.

