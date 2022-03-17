NorthStar Moving will Reduce Food Waste at 2022 LA Marathon

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, has once again partnered with Move for Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, to ensure leftover food and water at the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon will not be thrown away and wasted.

At the conclusion of the LA Marathon on Sunday, March 20, 2022, NorthStar Moving’s team will pick-up the leftover food and deliver it to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. “Large events like the LA Marathon provide an opportunity to rescue thousands of meals. NorthStar Moving’s partnership will allow us to make sure any unused food and beverages at the finish line are delivered to those who need them most,” said Move For Hunger's Executive Director Adam Lowy.

“Since 2017, we have picked up over 15,000 pounds of food from the LA Marathon,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We are thrilled that the LA Marathon is fully back on in its traditional March time slot. We are honored to be able to transport the unused food from the marathon to the LA Regional Food Bank. One in five people in Los Angeles County experiences hunger. Especially during this challenging time of rising food costs, the food bank needs all of us to contribute. There is never a reason to waste food. We’re happy to do anything we can to move food on to tables of those in need.”

NorthStar Moving has been working with Move for Hunger since 2010 and conducts an annual summer food drive, “Let’s Send Hunger Packing.” To learn more about NorthStar Moving’s hunger initiatives please visit www.northstarmoving.com/community.

Attention Media: For photos and filming of the LA Marathon food rescue, arrive at 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, by 2:30 pm on March 20, 2022.



About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, earned the most five star ratings on Yelp and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.







About Move for Hunger

Move For Hunger is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 26 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 22 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org