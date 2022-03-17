ApartmentLove Announce Changes to its Board of Directors and Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters in Canada, the United States, and in 30-countries elsewhere around the world is pleased to announce that Frank Sur, Mackenzie Regent, and Monique Hutchins have been appointed to ApartmentLove’s Board of Directors.



Further to the press release dated March 11, 2022, Frank Sur is a Partner and Head of the Corporate Practice Group for Canada for Gowling WLG as well as Co-Head of Gowling WLG’s Korea Desk, Co-Head of the China Practice Group, and is an active member of the Fintech Group. Frank’s extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, exchange compliance matters, general commercial agreements, and corporate governance will be of extreme value to the Company as we continue our aggressive organic and acquisition growth programs. The Company is also pleased to announce that Frank was appointed by the ApartmentLove Board to chair the Company’s Governance and Compensation Committee.

Mackenzie Regent is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kalos LLP, a financial due diligence and valuation firm. She has executed 75+ deals amounting to billions of dollars in transaction value across various sectors including energy, financial, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and technology. Mackenzie founded Kalos after her tenure on Scotiabank’s Global Investment Banking team where she advised on numerous M&A mandates, equity raises, and high-yield debt transactions. Prior to Scotiabank, Mackenzie was a lead Transactions Advisory Manager at Ernst & Young LLP on their Financial Due Diligence team. Mackenzie completed her Chartered Accountant designation with EY and holds a BComm from the University of Saskatchewan. She is also a former competitive hockey player having represented Canada in international competition. Mackenzie’s experience, especially as it relates to audit practices and valuation of acquisitions, made her the obvious choice to be appointed as ApartmentLove’s chair of its Audit Committee.

ApartmentLove is also pleased to announce that Monique Hutchins has also joined ApartmentLove’s Board of Directors. Monique, in her current role as Managing Director of DSA Corporate Services Inc., is a corporate governance professional. She is fluently bilingual and will provide a unique diversity perspective to the Company as part of the Company’s Corporate Governance Committee.

In conjunction with Frank, Mackenzie and Monique joining the ApartmentLove Board of directors they were each granted 100,000 share purchase options at an exercise price of $0.25 each, vesting immediately, and expiring in two years time. As well, Ian Korman and Scott MacMillan, the Company’s other two independent board members, were also granted 50,000 share purchase options under the same terms and conditions as above.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and renters nationwide. Promoting rental properties in every major rental market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot “PropTech” industry, ApartmentLove is executing its growth and expansion plans by acquiring good assets in choice rental markets at attractive multiples.

