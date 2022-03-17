Celebrating Women’s History Month: SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion with Industry Experts on Increasing Opportunities for Women-Owned Small Businesses

| Source: United States Small Business Administration United States Small Business Administration

Washington, DC,

Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:        SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating Women’s History Month

                    In celebration of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual armchair discussion with Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership, Candace Waterman, President and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy and Alisa Sheard, Acting Deputy Director, SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development. The discussion will center on financial wellness for women-owned small businesses and the importance of increasing equity and access to opportunities that help uplift and support women entrepreneurs. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support existing women-owned small businesses and new startups as they pivot and grow in a post-COVID world.

 

WHEN:       Thursday, March 31, 2022

                   1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT) 

 

WHO:         Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership

                   Candace Waterman, President, and CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy

                   Alisa Sheard, Acting Deputy Director, SBA Office of Government Contracting  

                   Michelle Sherod, President and CEO, Accounting Legal & Logistics Solutions, Inc., St. Louis, MO

 

HOW:          Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbawhm.eventbrite.com.

                    This event will be recorded. 

---

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two (2) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.”

 ###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                SBA
                            
                            
                                Small Business Administation
                            
                            
                                Women's History Month
                            
                            
                                Small Business
                            
                            
                                Natalie Madeira Cofield
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data