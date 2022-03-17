Why Crypto Bozos NFT Might Be the First Philanthropic NFT Project to Enter the Metaverse

London, UK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Bozos NFT, a visionary, utility-driven NFT project that aims to impact lives by providing philanthropic efforts and awareness to cancer disease, is paving a pathway for a new age of NFTs. Crypto Bozos' humble beginnings started out when a close friend of the project owner's daughter was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. It was an unfortunate time for the family as they could only offer emotional support and register the family with the stem cell donor list. Being able to do creative art while at home was one of the things that drew the project owner's daughter to learn more about digital artworks and NFTs. Her daughter's artistic skills came in handy and sped up the procedure considerably. On Christmas Eve of 2021, the family's creative approach began with sketches on 15x15 grid paper and then settling on a more human-like facial design at a later stage.

Today, the project has tremendously grown to reach tens of thousands of people with over 9,000 thousand followers on twitter and recently just hit 2,700 members on Discord - all before Crypto Bozos' first month. This is made possible all thanks to the people believing in our purpose and our long-term vision to cultivate and build Metaverses on the project whilst propagating our cancer awareness and philanthropic causes.

What is Crypto Bozos NFT ?

CryptoBozos is a collection of 10,000 Pixel NFT Avatars built on the Ethereum blockchain with varying traits and rarities.

Even though the collection seems to be following in the blue-chip project Bored Ape Yacht Club's or Crypto Punk's footsteps, it stands apart for a number of reasons. First, the NFT's creators purposely started their collection to help spread cancer awareness and do philanthropic causes for the disease.

Second, in the project's own words, we "exist to impact lives, and the imagery of Crypto Bozos is a beacon of hope for diversity and inclusion in the metaverse."

Of course, there's more to this project than its storyline. The project has a well planned-out roadmap and a solid whitepaper. The Crypto Bozos Ecosystem has four components. First, the Airdrop - there will be a treasury which will be loaded up with ETH (25% of the proceeds). This will be used to drive the community forward through giveaways, contests, and immense marketing development. Second, Charity - Crypto Bozos pledges to give 25% of the proceeds to charities focused on cancer research that will help upscale cancer research and save the lives of young children that’s being affected by this disease.

For long-term utility, 50% of the royalties will be allocated for exclusive merch, events, Bozos DAO partnerships that have already been lined up, building a metaverse for philanthropists and community members, developing a native token to Earn on Crypto Bozos NFT and a whole lot more.

"Crypto Bozos is for anyone who is looking to learn, connect and invest time in the NFT metaverse but wants to have a greater impact in the world ," said Dame ,Stockton



Closing Remarks:

The metaverse is truly a gold rush, Crypto Bozos aims to provide the shovel and impact the lives of the unfortunate. Crypto Bozos is doing things right. Other reputable NFT project creators who have had their assets sell out within minutes have stated how impressed they were after spending time in Crypto Bozos' Discord.

Without a doubt, Crypto Bozos has the great potential of becoming the first NFT project for Philanthropists. To learn more about the project, make sure to check out the official website.

Meanwhile, those interested in joining the growing community can follow the project via Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

In addition, the Crypto Bozos' Discord channel is a great place to learn, connect, and grow alongside other holders who believe in the project's vision.

Mint Information:

WL SALE will have 3 stages: Tera Bozos, Giga Bozos, Mega Bozos

1. Tera Bozos (0.03 ETH)

500 WL Spots with maximum mint of 4

Launch Date: TBA

2. Giga Bozos (0.04 ETH)

1250 WL Spots with maximum mint of 4

Launch Date: TBA

3. Mega Bozos (0.05 ETH)

1750 WL Spots with maximum mint of 4

Launch Date: TBA

4. Public Sale (0.075 ETH)

6500 WL Spots with maximum mint of 2

Launch Date: TBA

