Zenith Launches Much-Awaited CEX, Announces Massive Airdrop for Users

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Chain, a digital peer-to-peer network that aims to deploy a use case-specific blockchain, has announced its much-anticipated CEX platform, which will handle over 200 popular cryptocurrencies from 175 countries. The CEX platform released on March 10th, 2022. Users can use Zenith Exchange to buy, trade, and store bitcoin, ether, Zenith, and other cryptocurrencies, as well as link their Zenith pay accounts to conduct lightning-fast cross-border payments in any currency.





The Zenith mainnet will aid the CEX platform by allowing Zenith Coin, its native token, to accept cryptocurrencies (ZENITH). The Zenith Chain will provide greater security and privacy than existing public blockchains, and its data will be open to anyone. Although blockchain-enabled cryptocurrencies offer unsurpassed security and privacy, they are not completely anonymous. There are now companies dedicated to tracking down questionable blockchain behaviour in order to prevent the technology from being exploited.

Zenith CEX is a cutting-edge new-age crypto exchange that specialises in safe trading. The Zenith CEX is a regulated exchange platform that deals with essential issues including security, liquidity, and fiat to crypto and vice versa transactions, among other things. The exchange is one of the world's few fully insured markets. One can trade their favourite cryptocurrency, bitcoin, or Ethereum with the zenithcex.com trading programme.

Like any other top centralised exchange, the Zenith CEX offers spot trading options. Users may easily buy and trade their favourite tokens or coins. They can use the "Limit Buy" option to specify a price at which they want to purchase a specific currency or token. The "Market Buy" option, on the other hand, allows users to pick how much of their existing asset they want to spend on another token or currency.

Unlike many other centralised exchanges, the Zenith CEX provides real-time prices. Because prices change in real-time, users will be able to see price changes as they happen. On the exchange, users may also acquire a complete pricing history. Users can choose whatever price history they want to look at. There are options for 1 minute, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours, 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month. As a result, they'll be able to read the chart more clearly and generate more accurate forecasts.

A massive drop to reward the community

As it prepares for the launch of the Zenith CEX, the Zenith team is once again expressing its appreciation to community members. This will be done in the form of an airdrop campaign, with the purpose of recognising community members who have contributed to the Project. During the week of the Zenith CEX launch, the campaign will distribute 140,000 $ZENITH to supporters. Each lucky participant will receive $14 $ZENITH after completing the activities below.

Details of the Zenith CEX Launch Airdrop Campaign:

Airdrop: Zenith Chain

Value: 140,000 $ZENITH

Referral: 10,000 $ZENITH (Top 60 Referrers)

Start Date: 10th March 2022

End Date: 30th March 2022

Distribution Date: 30 days after Airdrop Campaign

In addition, a total of $10,000 $ZENITH will be distributed to the top 60 CEX users with the most referrals. As a result, make sure to follow the steps above and tell friends and family about the Zenith CEX.

The future Zenith CEX will prioritise trader security and ease of use, allowing both novice and experienced traders to benefit from the platform. A two-factor authentication method is required by Zenith CEX. The usage of private keys is not required in this manner. As a result, even if a hacker obtains access to a user's digital assets, he or she will be unable to send them. The Zenith CEX is VERY SECURE in terms of security. The fox knot is one of the safest knots. Users can use their biometric fingerprints to lock the app. No one will be able to access users' assets unless they grant permission. Trading in Spot, Margin, and Futures is already available on the CEX.

Apart from the CEX launch, the Zenith protocol is planning to expand its ecosystem by including some other key features including Zenith DEX and Zenith Pay. Zenith DEX will be published following the release of Zenith CEX. Zenith DEX will provide security and decentralisation. Cryptocurrency holders will be able to donate to or buy from a variety of liquidity pools.

The company's first product is Zenith Pay, which promises to bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional technology. Users will be able to link their bitcoin wallets to their bank accounts using this method. In this instance, users will be able to withdraw tokens as fiat currency and deposit them straight into local bank accounts. Crypto ATM machines are comparable to traditional ATM devices. It will, however, be deposited into the user's bank account right away.

