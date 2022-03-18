English French

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

EDF announces the launch and the terms of a share capital increase for an amount of more than 3.1 billion euros with preferential subscription rights

KEY TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

Subscription ratio : 2 new share s for 13 existing shares

Subscription price : 6. 3 5 euros per new share

Theoretical value of the preferential subscription right : 0.3 4 euros

Trading period of the preferential subscription rights : from 21 M ar ch to 3 0 March 2022 inclusive

Subscription period : from 23 March to 1 April 2022 inclusive

Right s issue results : 5 April 2022

Settlement - delivery and listing of the new shares on Euronext Paris : 7 Ap ril 2022

Subscription commitment: subscription of the French State proportional to its 83.88% stake in EDF share capital, representing a subscription commitment of approximately 2.7 billion euros

Paris, France, 18 March 2022 – EDF (the “Company”) announces today the launch of a share capital increase with preferential subscription rights (the “Rights”) to existing shareholders, for a gross amount of more than 3.1 billion euros (the “Rights Issue”).

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will primarily be used:

to finance the Group’s development operations during the period between 2022 and 2024, in line with the CAP 2030 strategy;

to strengthen the Group's credit rating and its access to financing markets; and

more generally, to strengthen the Group’s financial flexibility.





The Rights Issue is part of a broader action plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet structure.



Main terms of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue will be carried out with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, in accordance with the 22nd resolution of the combined shareholders’ meeting of 7 May 2020, and will result in the issuance of 498,257,960 new shares (the “New Shares”). Each holder of EDF’s shares recorded at the end of the accounting day on 18 March 2022 will receive one (1) Right per share. Rights will be detached on 21 March 2022, and existing shares will therefore trade ex-right from 21 March 2022.

The subscription of the New Shares will be reserved, as a preference, to the holders of the Rights, 13 Rights will entitle holders to subscribe for 2 New Shares on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible).

Based on the closing price of the EDF share on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") on 16 March 2022 (8.864 euros), the theoretical value of the Right, which may fluctuate during the Rights trading period depending on EDF’s ex-right share price, is 0.34 euro, and the theoretical value of the ex-right share is 8.53 euros.

The subscription price for the New Shares has been set at 6.35 euros per share (nominal value of 0.50 euro and issue premium of 5.85 euros). The subscription price represents a discount of 25.5% on the theoretical value of the EDF’s ex-right share and 28.4% on the closing price of EDF’s share on Euronext Paris (8.864 euros) on 16 March 2022.

The Rights Issue will be open to the public in France only.

Subscriptions subject to reduction (à titre réductible) will be accepted but remain subject to reduction in the event of oversubscription. Any New Shares not subscribed on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible) will be distributed and allocated to the Rights holders having submitted additional subscription orders subject to reduction (à titre réductible). The subscription orders are irrevocable.

Subscription commitments

In line with the announcement made on 18 February 2022 through the press release issued by the Ministère de l’Economie, des Finances et de la Relance, the French State, the main shareholder of EDF, owning 83.88% of the share capital and 89.20% of the (theoretical) voting rights of the Company as of the date of the prospectus, has committed to subscribe to the Rights Issue pro rata with its stake, which amounts to the subscription of 417,930,882 New Shares (the “Subscription Commitment”).

The Company is not aware of any subscription intentions from any other shareholder or member of its administrative bodies.

Underwriting of the Rights Issue

The issue of the New Shares (other than those covered by the Subscription Commitment) will be underwritten by a banking syndicate.

Indicative timetable of the Rights Issue

The Rights will be listed and traded on Euronext Paris under the ISIN code FR0014008WS3 from 21 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 inclusive. It will not be possible to buy or sell the Rights after the close of trading on 30 March 2022. The subscription period for the New Shares will run from 23 March 2022 to 1 April 2022 inclusive. The Rights not exercised before the end of the subscription period, i.e. before the close of trading on 1 April 2022, shall then become null and void.

Settlement-delivery and beginning of trading on Euronext Paris (Segment A) of the New Shares will occur on 7 April 2022. The New Shares will carry dividend rights and their holders will be entitled to any dividends distributed by EDF from the date of issuance, it being specified that they will only entitle their holders to the final dividend for the fiscal year 2021 and the holders will be able to opt for a payment of the dividend in shares. The New Shares will be, as from their issuance date, fully fungible with EDF’s existing shares and will be traded under the same ISIN code FR0010242511.

Note: The English version of this press release may differ from the French version for regulatory reasons.

As a major player in the energy transition, the EDF group is an integrated energy company, active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energies (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million are in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

