Subsea 7 S.A Notice of Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Luxembourg – 18 March 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today published and distributed to eligible holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts the Notice of Meeting and supporting materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the AGM) and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM).



The AGM is scheduled to take place at 15:00 (local time) on 12 April 2022 at the Company's registered office, 412F, route d'Esch, L-2086 Luxembourg and the EGM will take place immediately thereafter. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, both the AGM and the EGM will be held without the shareholders’ physical presence, as permitted under the Luxembourg law dated 23 September 2020 on measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as amended.

The holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts on record at the close of business on 7 March 2022 will be entitled to vote at the AGM and EGM. In addition, for both the AGM and EGM, the deadline for submission of votes for holders of American Depositary Receipts is 1 April 2022 and for holders of Common Shares is 6 April 2022. The Board of Directors recommend that eligible holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts submit their votes electronically.

The Notice of Meeting and supporting materials, including the full text of the proposed changes to the articles of association, the 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. Long Term Incentive Plan, as well as copies of the 2021 Annual Report containing the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Accounts of the Company, can be found on the website: www.subsea7.com

