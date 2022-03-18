CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: BNP Paribas Securities Services and CACEIS plan to create a new specialist provider of issuer services

French English

Paris, 18 March 2022

PRESS RELEASE

BNP Paribas Securities Services and CACEIS plan to create a new specialist provider of issuer services

BNP Paribas Securities Services and CACEIS have signed a draft agreement to combine their issuer services in a joint venture owned equally by the two banks.

The two groups intend to create a leading provider of services to share issuers. This would cover operational services such as shareholder recordkeeping, organising and centralising general meetings, setting-up and centralising financial operations, and managing employee shareholding plans.

This partnership would mark an important step in the development of services to corporate clients, allowing BNP Paribas Securities Services and CACEIS to pool their investments and offer this clientele a renewed and enhanced service offer.

Patrick Colle, General Manager of BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: "We are delighted with this plan to join forces with CACEIS to create a leading service provider dedicated to share issuers. In a complex and constantly changing environment, securities issuers need evolving services. This ambitious project underlines our commitment to our issuer clients."

Jean-François Abadie, Chief Executive Officer of CACEIS, commented: “This agreement illustrates our ability to develop strong industrial partnerships allowing the creation of leaders in our business lines. Our joint venture with BNP Paribas Securities Services will create a major player in issuer services and provide clients with a broad range of products meeting the highest market standards."

The transaction is scheduled to complete at the end of 2022 subject to the required consultations, and the authorisation of the various competition and regulatory authorities. Issuer services will continue to be provided separately by BNP Paribas Securities Services and CACEIS, until the operational start of the joint venture.

This draft agreement covers the specialised area of ​​issuer services. Other service offerings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and CACEIS are not affected.

-Ends-

Press Contacts

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Caroline Lumley caroline.lumley@uk.bnpparibas.com +44 (0)20 7410 4650

CACEIS

Claude Michaux claude.michaux@caceis.com +352 47 67 27 92

About BNP Paribas Securities Services (securities.cib.bnpparibas)

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is a leading global custodian and securities services provider. Backed by the strength of the BNP Paribas Group, we provide multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, our network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximise their investment opportunities worldwide.

About CACEIS (www.caceis.com)

CACEIS is a banking group, jointly owned by Crédit Agricole and Santander, and specialised in financial services for asset management companies, insurance companies, pension funds, banks, private equity and real estate funds, brokers and large companies.

CACEIS is present in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, and offers a full range of products and services: execution, clearing, foreign exchange, securities lending, custody, depositary and fund administration, fund distribution support, middle-office solutions, and issuer services.

The information contained within this document (‘information’) is believed to be reliable but BNP Paribas Securities Services does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Opinions and estimates contained herein constitute BNP Paribas Securities Services’ judgment and are subject to change without notice. BNP Paribas Securities Services and its subsidiaries shall not be liable for any errors, omissions or opinions contained within this document. This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. For the avoidance of doubt, any information contained within this document will not form an agreement between parties. Additional information is available on request.

BNP Paribas Securities Services is incorporated in France as a Partnership Limited by Shares and is authorised and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the ACPR (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution) and the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

In the UK, BNP Paribas Securities Services is authorised and regulated by the European Central Bank and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution. Deemed authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and with deemed variation of permission. Subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details of the Temporary Permissions Regime, which allows EEA-based firms to operate in the UK for a limited period while seeking full authorisation, are available on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website. BNP Paribas Securities Services London Branch is registered in the UK under number FC023666. UK establishment number: BR006393. UK establishment office address: 10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA.

In the U.S., BNP Paribas Securities Services is a business line of BNP Paribas which is incorporated in France with limited liability. Services provided under this business line, including the services described in this document, if offered in the U.S., are offered through BNP Paribas acting through its New York Branch (which is duly authorised and licensed by the State of New York Department of Financial Services) or BNP Paribas Financial Services LLC, a limited liability company organised under the laws of the State of Delaware; if a securities product, through BNP Paribas Securities Corp. which is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of SIPC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority; or if a futures product through BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a Futures Commission Merchant registered with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association

Attachment