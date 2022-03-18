Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 33 330 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 March 2022 1 900 31.86 32.10 31.60 60 534 11 March 2022 1 500 31.50 31.70 31.30 47 250 14 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 March 2022 1 200 33.06 33.30 32.80 39 672 16 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 600 - - - 147 456









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 March 2022 1 700 32.02 32.20 31.76 54 434 11 March 2022 12 800 32.50 33.20 31.60 416 000 14 March 2022 3 200 33.31 33.80 33.26 106 592 15 March 2022 4 000 33.53 33.70 33.40 134 120 16 March 2022 11 630 34.73 35.20 34.54 403 910 Total 33 330 - - - 1 115 056

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 567 shares. On 16 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 2 899 717 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 4.80 % of all outstanding shares).

