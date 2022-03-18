Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 33 330 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 March 2022 to 16 March 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 March 2022
|1 900
|31.86
|32.10
|31.60
|60 534
|11 March 2022
|1 500
|31.50
|31.70
|31.30
|47 250
|14 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 March 2022
|1 200
|33.06
|33.30
|32.80
|39 672
|16 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|4 600
|-
|-
|-
|147 456
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 March 2022
|1 700
|32.02
|32.20
|31.76
|54 434
|11 March 2022
|12 800
|32.50
|33.20
|31.60
|416 000
|14 March 2022
|3 200
|33.31
|33.80
|33.26
|106 592
|15 March 2022
|4 000
|33.53
|33.70
|33.40
|134 120
|16 March 2022
|11 630
|34.73
|35.20
|34.54
|403 910
|Total
|33 330
|-
|-
|-
|1 115 056
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 567 shares. On 16 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 2 899 717 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 4.80 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment