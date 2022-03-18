English French Dutch

ageas SA/NV organises Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will take place in the ageas SA/NV headquarters, rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels on 20 April 2022 at 10:30 am.

Ageas published the following documents in relation to this Extraordinary General Meeting on its website, www.ageas.com:

the convening notice, together with the agenda;

a specimen proxy form;

the special Board of Directors report in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.





It is Ageas’s experience from previous years that this meeting does not attain the required quorum – a representation of at least 50% of the capital. Therefore, this first Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 20 April 2022 is unlikely to be able to make valid decisions. If the required attendance quorum for this meeting would not be met, Ageas will issue an invitation to a second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders together with the invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA / NV on 15 April 2022. Both meetings will take place on Wednesday 18 May 2022. Considering the uncertainties regarding the evolution of the COVID-19 sanitary crisis, these General Meetings will be organised in accordance with the rules and recommendations which will be applicable.

Any questions relating to this Meeting may be sent to general.meeting@ageas.com.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 40 billion in 2021 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment