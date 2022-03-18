Company Announcement 3/2022

Nordic Shipholding A/S
Company Announcement: 3/2022

Published via NASDAQ OMX on 18 March 2022



Financial calendar 2022.                                


The date for the publication of the 2021 Annual Report has been moved to 31 March 2022.
The remaining dates are unchanged.

The updated Financial Calendar for 2022 is as follows:

31 March 2022              Annual Report 2021                 

26 April 2022                Annual General Meeting

25 May 2022                 Q1 result 2022                        

24 August 2022            Half year result 2022        
        
23 November 2022         Q3 result 2022                        


For further information please contact
Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000