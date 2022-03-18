English Danish

Nordic Shipholding A/S

Company Announcement: 3/2022

Published via NASDAQ OMX on 18 March 2022









Financial calendar 2022.





The date for the publication of the 2021 Annual Report has been moved to 31 March 2022.

The remaining dates are unchanged.

The updated Financial Calendar for 2022 is as follows:

31 March 2022 Annual Report 2021

26 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

25 May 2022 Q1 result 2022

24 August 2022 Half year result 2022



23 November 2022 Q3 result 2022





For further information please contact

Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000