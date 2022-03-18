Proactive news headlines including Stelar Metals, Magnis Energy Technologies, American Rare Earths and Polymetals Resources

Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has started trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following the successful completion of an initial public offering. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has achieved a project completion rate of 63% at the iM3NY Battery Plant based in Endicott, New York, of which the company is a major shareholder. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has kicked off a nine-hole, 825-metre-long diamond core drilling campaign at its Halleck Creek Rare Earth project site in the US state of Wyoming. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has outlined three new mineralised trends from its recent auger drilling program at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has appointed Dr Alan Stein as non-executive director, increasing the company's oil and gas exploration and development expertise. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has strengthened its board with the appointment of Denis Wood, who will re-join the board as a non-executive director. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has confirmed the VC1 anomaly of the Narndee Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element Project in Western Australia is prospective for nickel and copper after striking mineralisation in two diamond drill holes. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has unveiled final outstanding assay results from its diamond drilling completed in late 2021 at Window Glass Hill (WGH) at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) will issue loyalty options for no consideration to reward shareholders and fund its next phase of development. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) will begin a new campaign of exploration drilling at its wholly-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba Province, Canada. Click here

