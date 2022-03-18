Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market, Forecast to 2031 - Development of Low-Cost Surgical Robotic Systems and Surgical Simulators for the Training of Professionals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End Users, 25 Countries' Data, Patent Scenario, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimally invasive surgical systems market is estimated to be valued at $27,882.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $55,716.7 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2031.

Market Drivers

Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market as per the minimally invasive surgical systems report include rising incidence of chronic diseases, increase in global geriatric population, advantages of MIS over open surgeries, increasing healthcare costs, technological advancements in surgical procedures and technologies.

Market Challenges

The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include high cost of surgical robotics systems, shortage of skilled professionals, and restrictive reimbursement landscape.

High cost of the surgical robotic system is among the most challenging factors for the end-user to buy and treatment for patients. It has been observed that many patients prefer international travel for their surgeries to take the advantage of currency rate. Also, due to the shortage of skilled professionals have led a slight increasing the expense of the robotic surgery. Restrictive reimbursement landscape is another factor affecting the growth of the global minimally invasive surgical systems market.

Market Opportunities

Potential opportunities that is likely to boost the growth of the market include development of low-cost surgical robotic systems, development of surgical simulators for the training of professionals, and engagement in mergers and acquisitions to diversify the endoscopic portfolio.

The current radiation therapy systems have a price of around $2 million, therefore many companies are working in developing cost-effective system and even working towards the development of a low-cost surgical robotic platform. And with time, technologically advanced products are being working, researched to get an upgraded product.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on elective surgical procedures in the first half of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the daily hospital routine services on the global level. During the initial phase of the pandemic, hospitals greatly reduced or cancelled conducting elective surgical procedures for patient safety and to prioritize the care treatments for patients with COVID-19.

The reduction in the volume of elective surgical procedures on a large scale had a substantial impact on patients as well as a financial impact on the medical device manufacturers. This resulted in the decreased sales of the minimally invasive surgical systems.

Market Segmentation

Product - Conventional Technologies (Endoscopes and Endoscopic Systems, Video and Visualization Systems, Capsule Endoscopy, Instruments and Accessories, Others), Surgical Robotics (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services)

Application - General Surgery, Urology Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others

End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics

Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Product Type)

Under this segmentation, the market in divided into conventional technologies and surgical robotics.

The conventional technologies segment dominates the market with a share of 80.4% of global minimally invasive surgical systems market mainly due to the increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Application)

Under this segmentation, the market in divided into general surgery, urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, others (cosmetic and bariatric surgery)

These above-mentioned applications are based on conventional technologies and surgical robotics segment.

Orthopedic surgery under the conventional technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by End-user)

Under this segmentation, the market in divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ABCs), specialty clinics.

The hospitals segment dominates the minimally invasive surgical systems market with a share of 73.3% of global market mainly due to the number of hospitals providing access to the surgical treatments for the patients.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, France, Spain, U.K., Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - Japan, South Korea, India, China, Australia and New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.), United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Israel, Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Region)

The different regions covered under the market report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the market in 2020 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing research and development activities and many companies being located in the U.S.

Latin America, and Middle East and Africa market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Key Market Player Profiles and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market which are profiled include:

Arthrex Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Sony Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The minimally invasive surgical systems market market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments from January 2017- July 2021, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product development and upgradations, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, funding activities, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key regulations governing the minimally invasive surgical systems market, across the globe?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

How is the role of minimally invasive surgery technologies expected to evolve in the future?

Who are the leading players who hold significant dominance on the global minimally invasive surgical systems market, currently?

How likely are current business models to persist in the future?

What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?

How do minimally invasive procedures function as compared to each other?

How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt the market dynamics?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the minimally invasive surgical systems landscape?

What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in near term?

What is the current revenue contribution for different endoscopes and endoscopy systems, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of conventional minimally invasive surgical systems, and what are expected modifications in the same forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of surgical robotic systems, and what are the expected modifications in the same forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for business expansion activities, by the key players?

