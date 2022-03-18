Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Turkmenistan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

At the same time, it enjoys near saturation levels for mobile phone subscriptions.



Part of the reason behind this incongruity is down to the government’s autocratic, repressive control over the media and access to information – particularly anything coming from outside its borders. But perhaps what’s more consequential is the extremely high cost of broadband – up to ten times higher than what’s found in neighbouring Central Asian countries. And that’s down to the monopoly being enjoyed by the state-owned telco Turkmentelecom (and its mobile offshoot TM Cell). Shortly after the only other MNO had its license revoked and was forced to exit the market, TM Cell announced a five-fold increase in mobile broadband prices.



The inevitable outcome has been mobile broadband subscriber penetration rates of less than 20% – far below the levels seen elsewhere. Considerable political and economic reform is desperately needed to give Turkmenistan any chance of playing catch-up to the rest of the world.





Key developments:





Presidential elections announced for March 2022 bring with them some hope of telecom sector reform.

Internet access and broadband penetration rates in Turkmenistan remain among the lowest in the world.



Key companies mentioned in this report:





Turkmentelecom, TM Cell (Altyn Asyr), Asgabat Säher Telefon Ulgamy (ASTU), MTS Turkmenistan.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Turkmenistan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW