Global Biobased Chemicals and Materials Market 2022-2030: Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

The Global Biobased Chemicals and Materials Market Report 2022 provides an 865-page in-depth analysis of how biomass-based solutions are utilized in the manufacture of bulk, fine and speciality chemicals, plastics, polymers and fuels.

Building new value chains through the utilisation of bio-based and biomass components for the development of innovative products will accelerate the transition from traditional production technologies to the concept of biorefineries. Developing bio-based chemicals, polymers and products in a sustainable manner allows for substantial new business opportunities.



The report covers production methods, production capacities, biorefineries, bio-based chemicals, bioplastics, biopolymers and biobased fuels with profiles of over 600 producers and product developers. The global opportunities offered by the transition to a more sustainable, low waste economy are vast, and the last decade has seen a substantial increase in interest in bio-based chemicals with many drop-ins or novel bio-based chemicals being developed and introduced to the market.



Report contents include:

Market trends, drivers and challenges

Market analysis including key players, end-use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand

Industry developments 2020-2022

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal

Analysis of the markets for natural fibers and lignin

Market analysis of biofuels, bio-jet fuels, biodiesel, renewable diesel, biogas, electrofuels, green ammonia and other relevant technologies

Over 600 company profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market trends

1.2 Global production to 2030

1.3 Main producers and global production capacities

1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020-21, by market

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 crisis on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.6 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use



4 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS

4.1 Types

4.2 Production capacities

4.3 Bio-based adipic acid

4.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

4.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

4.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

4.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

4.8 Ethylene

4.9 Furfural

4.10 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

4.11 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

4.12 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

4.13 Isosorbide

4.14 Itaconic acid

4.15 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

4.16 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

4.17 Lactic acid (D-LA)

4.18 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

4.19 Lactide

4.20 Levoglucosenone

4.21 Levulinic acid

4.22 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

4.23 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

4.24 Muconic acid

4.25 Naphtha

4.26 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

4.27 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

4.28 Sebacic acid

4.29 Succinic acid (SA)



5 BIOPOLYMERS AND BIOPLASTICS

5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

5.3 Advantages and disadvantages

5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

5.6 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

5.7 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

5.8 Production of Biobased and Sustainable Plastics, by Region

5.9 Market Segmentation of Bioplastics

5.10 Bio-Based Chemicals, Biopolymers and Bioplastics Company Profiles



6 NATURAL FIBERS

6.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

6.2 Advantages of natural fibers

6.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

6.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

6.5 Markets for Natural Fibers

6.6 Natural Fibers Global Production

6.7 Natural Fibers Company Profiles



7 LIGNIN

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lignin Production Processes

7.3 Markets for Lignin

7.4 Company Profiles



8 BIOBASED AND RENEWABLE FUELS

8.1 Biofuels

8.2 Electrofuels (E-Fuels)

8.3 Green Ammonia

8.4 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AlgiKicks

ANDRITZ

Asahi Kasei

BiNFi

BioFlex

Corbion

Domsjo

ELLEX

FibriMa

Granbio

Kami Shoji

Kirekira

Marusumi

Medicellu

Mercedez-Benz

MOGU

Nike

Nippon Paper Industries

North Face

Oji Holdings

Pluumo

Reishi

STARCELL

Teijin

Vegea

Velocys

Visolis

