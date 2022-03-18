Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Senegal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The introduction of competition heralded a dramatic growth in the number of mobile subscribers.



Tigo’s parent company, MIC, in February 2017 aimed to sell the unit to the Wari Group for $129 million, and at the same time sell its 22% stake in Helios Towers Africa. Both transactions were in line with the company’s focus on developing fixed and mobile data services in markets where it had a strong market share.



The deal with Wari Group failed to progress, and Tigo Senegal was instead sold to the Saga Africa Holdings consortium, operating since then under the Free brand.



Free sold its passive infrastructure assets (including 1,220 sites) to Helios Towers in 2020, in turn securing a 15-year lease on the infrastructure. In mid-2021, Helios



Towers Senegal began a $200 million investment program aimed at upgrading telecom coverage in Senegal through to 2026. As with investments made by Sonatel in recent years, this commitment forms part of Helios Towers contributing to the 2025 Digital Senegal plan, which is aimed at implementing ICT measures to boost economic productivity in teh country.





Key developments:





Orange Senegal completes second 5G tests, with Nokia as partner;

National Digital Council of Senegal gets to work;

Intersat signs deal with Eutelsat Communications to deliver broadband services using the Eutelsat Konnect satellite;

Three MNOs are fined for failing QoS of networks;

Helios Towers acquires passive infrastructure assets from Free Senegal, commits $200 million investment in upgrading telecom coverage through to 2026;

Expresso launches e-money platform;

Digital Senegal 2025 program to cost XOF1,346 billion;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2021, operator data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Sonatel (Orange Senegal), Free Senegal (Sentel, Tigo Senegal), Saga Africa Holdings, Sudatel (Expresso), Arc Informatique, Globacom, Mainstreet Technologies, Lycamobile Senegal







