Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Holmström)

Bank of Åland Plc

March 18, 2022, 13.00 EET





Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Sofie Holmström



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp



LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 11644/4/8



Transaction date: 2022-03-16



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009001127



Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE





Transaction details



(1): Volume: 534 Unit price: 35.89 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 534 Volume weighted average price: 35.89 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505