Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Holmström)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 18, 2022, 13.00 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sofie Holmström
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11644/4/8
Transaction date: 2022-03-16
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 534 Unit price: 35.89 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 534 Volume weighted average price: 35.89 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505