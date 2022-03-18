LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of SC Ranch in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of SC Ranch, its newest community in the Tucson market. Located in Marana, Arizona, this incredible new community offers brand-new, single-family homes minutes from major employers, and abundance of shopping and dining, and phenomenal area amenities.



LGI Homes offers a variety of open-concept floor plans at SC Ranch, with homes ranging from spacious 3-bedroom homes with large living areas, to grand 5-bedroom homes with elaborate kitchens and upstairs lofts. Each home is outfitted with the incredible LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, including all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous granite countertops and espresso wood cabinets. In addition to these spectacular upgrades, every home has stunning curb appeal with covered entryways and beautiful front yard landscaping.

“SC Ranch is located in the fastest growing area of northwest Tucson. This area is poised as one of the best places to live in Tucson and we are excited to be building here again,” said John Bargnesi, Arizona Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

Located off I-10 in Marana, this family-friendly community is perfectly positioned near a host of area amenities. The town of Marana has an incredible array of recreation opportunities for residents including multiple parks, golf courses, community pools, hiking and biking venues, art classes, fitness classes and more. The Tucson Premium Outlets are also close by and offer expansive shopping and dining options. Closer to home, SC Ranch has a 1.3-acre community park, featuring a children’s playground, open green space, picnic area, sand volleyball court and walking trails.

New homes start in the low-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 608-5200 ext 109 or visit LGIHomes.com/SCRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

