Propylene Glycol Market Report 2022-2030: Prices, Leading Manufacturers, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Propylene Glycol - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Propylene Glycol Market Statistics

Exports 1,293.1 Million USD Imports 1,351.8 Million USD Top Exporters Germany, China, U.S. Top Importers France, China, Italy

Propylene Glycol Market Size

In 2021, the global propylene glycol market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second year in a row after two years of growth. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 with an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, consumption attained the peak level of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of the global market remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Propylene Glycol Production

In value terms, propylene glycol production declined to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, production attained the peak level of $X. from 2019 to 2021, global production growth remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Propylene Glycol Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of propylene glycol (propane-X) exported worldwide amounted to X tonnes, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year's figure. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2018; afterwards, it flattened through to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, propylene glycol exports dropped to $X in 2021. In general, exports recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (X tonnes), distantly followed by China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), Singapore (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) were the main exporters of propylene glycol (propane-X), together generating X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Saudi Arabia, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest propylene glycol supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), China ($X) and the U.S. ($X), together comprising X% of global exports. These countries were followed by South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Saudi Arabia, which together accounted for a further X%. In terms of the main exporting countries, Saudi Arabia saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average propylene glycol export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, falling by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price showed a slight decrease. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Belgium ($X per tonne) and Spain ($X per tonne), while Saudi Arabia ($X per tonne) and Thailand ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

Propylene Glycol Imports

Imports

For the fifth consecutive year, the global market recorded growth in purchases abroad of propylene glycol (propane-X), which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, propylene glycol imports fell to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, France (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Singapore (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and Turkey (X tonnes) represented the major importer of propylene glycol (propane-X) in the world, committing X% of total import. Japan (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by India, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest propylene glycol importing markets worldwide were France ($X), China ($X) and Italy ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports. India, Belgium, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Indonesia, the UK, Turkey, Mexico and Japan lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average propylene glycol import price amounted to $X per tonne, falling by -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price recorded a mild decrease. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in France ($X per tonne) and Turkey ($X per tonne), while Belgium ($X per tonne) and Spain ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Propylene glycol (propane-1,2-diol).

Related Links

Propylene Glycol Market

Ethylene Glycol Market

Anti-Freezing Preparation Market

Propyl and Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Ethyl Alcohol Market