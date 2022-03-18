Lantronix to Showcase ConsoleFlow Centralized Device Management Platform Integrated With Its Smart City Deployed PoE Network Switches at ISC West

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it will be demonstrating its DOT/Smart City solutions with Lantronix ConsoleFlow™ centralized device management for the first time. This integration of Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow with its Ethernet PoE switches and IoT cellular gateways brings a single pane of glass management and True Zero-Touch automation to its smart city solution. It will be displayed at the International Security Conference & Exposition ISC West being held March 22–25, 2022, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Lantronix will exhibit at Booth #5109.



The ConsoleFlow platform provides an integrated, trusted and secure path to remotely located devices without complex VPNs. With True Zero-Touch automation, devices are provisioned with security patches and optimized configurations. With real-time notifications, users can monitor, troubleshoot, and remediate issues, mitigate downtime, and avoid expensive travel costs. Combined with a RESTful API to access telemetry data for analysis, ConsoleFlow seamlessly delivers operational efficiency for your secure smart city IoT solution.

Berg Insight estimates that the value of the European and North American market for video surveillance equipment will reach $14.3 billion in 2024. The market value includes hardware systems for video surveillance and associated software systems, which are installed in both the public and private sectors.

“Lantronix is highly committed to helping implement new Intelligent Transportation Systems and Smart Initiatives,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “With video surveillance cameras installed in public and private sectors in North America growing to more than 70 million units, Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow platform integrated with its Smart City deployed PoE network switches is poised to meet this dynamic and growing industry’s challenges.”

Lantronix will also be showcasing its new Mini Power over Ethernet (PoE) Media converter. Competitively priced, the new Mini PoE Media Converter (M/GE-PSW-PSE-01) delivers data security through fiber to interface with Ethernet equipment and provide PoE+ power. Designed for applications including physical security and surveillance and Fiber-to-the-Desk, the new Mini PoE Media Converter is ideal for industries that require smart connectivity with remote management, including government, Smart Cities, utilities and Intelligent Transportation as well as retail and enterprise. With its fixed configuration, deployments are plug-and-play, and its small size makes it ideal for locations where space is limited.

Delivering complete end-to-end connectivity solutions, Lantronix will display:

ConsoleFlow , Lantronix’s Centralized Management Software for PoE Switches, Remote Environment Management (REM) and IoT Gateway products, including True Zero-Touch automation.

, Lantronix’s Centralized Management Software for PoE Switches, Remote Environment Management (REM) and IoT Gateway products, including True Zero-Touch automation. G520 Series , Lantronix’s next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4 and 5G gateways that are designed for industrial applications with built-in security to help prevent cyber-attacks.

, Lantronix’s next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4 and 5G gateways that are designed for industrial applications with built-in security to help prevent cyber-attacks. Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switches (Hardened Grade), which are ideal for connecting devices in hardened environments. This managed switch has 24Gbps switching capacity and includes the embedded Device Management System (DMS) software that provides the advanced tools necessary for total management of all IP addressable devices.



Lantronix switches are approved for use by the New York Department of Transportation (NYDOT), the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Lantronix is offering complimentary ISC West exhibit hall passes (valued at up to $150). Click here to access free passes. For more information on Lantronix at ISC west, visit Lantronix’s show page.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

