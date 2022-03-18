Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

OTTAWA, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its financial results for the three-month and one-year periods ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) unless otherwise noted.



“I am pleased to report our 2021 fourth quarter and full year results as a dual-listed, public company,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Despite modestly lower year-over-year revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for foreign exchange rate changes, Telesat continued to generate strong cash flows, ending the year with over $1.4 billion in cash. We also continued to deliver industry-leading Adjusted EBITDA margins1 with high capacity utilization and have a substantial contractual backlog of $2.1 billion, providing high visibility into our future cash flows.”

Goldberg added: “I am also pleased that we made significant progress last year on our revolutionary Telesat Lightspeed constellation, including announcing $1.44 billion and $400 million of investment in the project by the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, respectively; making strong progress on the advanced technologies and systems underpinning the constellation; and concluding an agreement with the Government of Ontario to use Telesat Lightspeed to help bridge the Digital Divide, which, along with our Government of Canada agreement previously announced, contributes to the over $750 million in contractual backlog we had in place for Telesat Lightspeed at the end of 2021. Our focus now is completing the financing of Telesat Lightspeed and commencing the full-scale construction of the program. Although the program has been delayed as a result of certain supply chain issues, we remain bullish that Telesat Lightspeed will position Telesat and its customers for strong future growth.”

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $758 million, a decrease of 8% ($62 million) compared to the same period in 2020. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 4% ($32 million) compared to 2020. The revenue decrease was primarily due to a reduction of service for one of Telesat’s North American direct-to-home customers, the reduction or non-renewal of certain services in the enterprise segment, including as a result of the full-year effect of contract restructurings in 2020 for a mobility customer as a result of COVID-19, and lower consulting revenue. The revenue decline was partially offset by an increase in revenue associated with short-term services provided to another satellite operator in 2021, which had not occurred in 2020, as well as increased services provided to customers in the mobility market as it began to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Operating expenses for full year 2021 were $234 million, an increase of $53 million from 2020. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses increased by $59 million from 2020. The increase was principally due to higher non-cash share-based compensation combined with higher wages due to the hiring of additional employees, primarily to support the Telesat Lightspeed program. This was partially offset by higher capitalized engineering costs.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for full year 2021 was $603 million, a decrease of 8% ($50 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of 4% ($25 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 79.6%, unchanged from 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $158 million, compared to $246 million for 2020. The decline was the result of lower revenues, higher (mostly non-cash) operating expenses, and an increase in tax expense, driven by lower deferred tax recovery in 2021, partially offset by recognition of Phase I accelerated clearing payments for repurposing of U.S. C-band spectrum.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $187 million, a decrease of 7% ($14 million) compared to the same period in 2020. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 5% ($9 million) compared to 2020. The revenue decrease was primarily due to lower equipment sales from certain government customers, the reduction or non-renewal of certain services in the enterprise segment, and a reduction of services for one of Telesat’s North American direct-to-home customers.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $87 million, an increase of $40 million from 2020. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses increased by $42 million. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher non-cash share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $145 million, a decrease of 9% ($15 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of 7% ($12 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the fourth quarter was 77.5%, compared to 79.5% in 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $97 million, compared to net income of $255 million for 2020. The decline was the result of lower revenues, higher expenses, a significantly lower non-cash foreign exchange gain in 2021 compared to the gain in 2020, arising from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars, and higher tax expense, driven by a deferred tax expense compared to a deferred tax recovery in 2020, partially offset by recognition of Phase I accelerated clearing payments for repurposing of U.S. C-band spectrum.

Preliminary 2022 Financial Outlook

Telesat expects its full year 2022 revenues (assuming a foreign exchange rate of US$1 = C$1.30) to be between $720 million and $740 million.

Telesat expects its Adjusted EBITDA (assuming a foreign exchange rate of US$1 =C$1.30) to be between $525 million and $545 million in 2022.

For 2022, Telesat expects its cash flows used in investing activities to be in the range of $100 USD million to $120 USD million. Once Telesat has greater visibility around the construction and financing of its Telesat Lightspeed program, it will provide a further update on the anticipated capital expenditures for the year, which could increase substantially.

Business Highlights

At December 31, 2021: Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $2.1 billion (excluding contractual backlog associated with Telesat Lightspeed). Fleet utilization was 80%.





Became a Public Company: On November 19, 2021, Telesat Corporation began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “TSAT”. This followed the closing of Telesat Canada’s previously announced transaction with Loral Space and Communications Inc. (“Loral”) and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP Investments”) (the “Transaction”), in which Loral’s stockholders and Telesat Canada’s other equity holders have exchanged their interests for equity in the new public holding structure.





Telesat Lightspeed Constellation: On February 18, 2021, Telesat announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Government of Québec for an investment of $400 million into Telesat Lightspeed. Under the terms of the MOU, the investment by the Government of Québec will consist of $200 million in preferred equity of Telesat LEO Inc. as well as a $200 million loan. The Government of Québec’s $400 million investment is subject to a number of conditions, including financing and the entering into of a definitive agreement. On August 9, 2021, Telesat and the Government of Ontario announced that they have partnered to bridge the digital divide in Ontario by leveraging Telesat’s planned advanced, state-of-the-art Low-Earth Orbit satellite network, Telesat Lightspeed. Under this $109 million, 5-year partnership, a dedicated Telesat Lightspeed capacity pool will be made available at substantially reduced rates to Canadian Internet service providers (“ISPs”), including Indigenous owned and operated ISPs, as well as mobile network operators to expand high-speed Internet and LTE/5G networks to Ontario’s unserved and underserved communities. On August 12, 2021, Telesat announced that it expects to receive a $1.44 billion investment from the Government of Canada to support Telesat Lightspeed. Under the terms of the agreement, the Government of Canada would provide a loan of $790 million and make a $650 million preferred equity investment in Telesat LEO Inc., an indirect operating subsidiary that will hold substantially all of the assets of Lightspeed. In return, Telesat would commit to make certain minimum capital and operating expenditures in Canada in connection with the program and to create hundreds of Canadian high-quality, full-time jobs and co-ops and provide academic scholarships.





Repurposing of C-band Spectrum In 2020, the United States Federal Communications Commission adopted a Report and Order in connection with the clearing of 300 MHz band of C-band spectrum to support the deployment of terrestrial 5G services in the United States. In May 2020, Telesat Canada committed to an accelerated version of the C-band clearing program and is expected to receive a total of US$344.4 million (US$84.8 million for Phase I and US$259.6 for Phase II), as accelerated payments. An amount of $108.5 million (US$84.8 million) was recognized for the year ended December 31, 2021, relating to Phase I; $42.9 million of which was received in 2021 with the balance received in early 2022.



Telesat’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.

Telesat Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income For the periods ended December 31 Three months

Twelve Months (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 187,497 $ 201,908 $ 758,212 $ 820,468 Operating expenses (87,133 ) (47,162 ) (234,054 ) (180,874 ) Depreciation (50,370 ) (50,066 ) (203,772 ) (216,885 ) Amortization (4,090 ) (4,289 ) (16,141 ) (17,195 ) Other operating gains (losses), net 108,392 31 107,615 (215 ) Operating income 154,296 100,422 411,860 405,299 Interest expense (48,841 ) (47,843 ) (187,994 ) (203,760 ) Interest and other income (expense) 632 (1,471 ) 3,418 5,196 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of financial instruments 1,673 25,769 (18,684 ) (13,115 ) Gain on foreign exchange 20,196 146,693 27,539 47,605 Income before tax 127,956 223,570 236,139 241,225 Tax (expense) recovery (30,786 ) 31,453 (78,377 ) 4,353 Net income $ 97,170 $ 255,023 $ 157,762 $ 245,578





Telesat Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) December

31, 2021

December

31, 2020

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,449,593 $ 818,378 Trade and other receivables 122,698 51,928 Other current financial assets 861 448 Current income tax recoverable 3,219 3,116 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,064 19,745 Total current assets 1,617,435 893,615 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,431,775 1,318,526 Deferred tax assets 46,187 79,912 Other long-term financial assets 16,348 53,425 Long-term income tax recoverable 12,277 8,418 Other long-term assets 31,254 1,504 Intangible assets 764,078 779,190 Goodwill 2,446,603 2,446,603 Total assets $ 6,365,957 $ 5,581,193 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 54,628 $ 30,091 Other current financial liabilities 36,647 35,880 Income taxes payable 5,622 7,326 Other current liabilities 85,058 88,829 Current indebtedness — — Total current liabilities 181,955 162,126 Long-term indebtedness 3,792,597 3,187,152 Deferred tax liabilities 296,318 325,893 Other long-term financial liabilities 23,835 35,499 Other long-term liabilities 371,453 410,587 Total liabilities 4,666,158 4,121,257 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 42,841 155,698 Accumulated earnings 350,876 1,266,514 Reserves 22,807 37,724 Total Telesat Corporation/Telesat Canada shareholders’ equity 416,524 1,459,936 Non-controlling interest 1,283,275 — Total shareholders’ equity 1,699,799 1,459,936 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,365,957 $ 5,581,193





Telesat Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 157,762 $ 245,578 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 203,772 216,885 Amortization 16,141 17,195 Tax expense (recovery) 78,377 (4,353 ) Interest expense 187,994 203,760 Interest income (4,392 ) (7,668 ) Gain on foreign exchange (27,539 ) (47,605 ) Loss on changes in fair value of financial instruments 18,684 13,115 Share-based compensation 73,723 12,500 Loss on disposal of assets 848 215 Deferred revenue amortization (64,998 ) (74,091 ) Pension expenses 8,133 7,333 C-Band clearing proceeds (42,860 ) — Other (1,953 ) 7,974 Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (94,242 ) (53,443 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (154,433 ) (179,972 ) Operating assets and liabilities (58,625 ) 15,018 Net cash from operating activities 296,392 372,441 Cash flows used in investing activities Satellite programs (279,941 ) (75,902 ) Purchase of property and other equipment (34,620 ) (17,060 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,162 ) (30 ) C-band clearing proceeds 42,860 — Net cash used in investing activities (272,863 ) (92,992 ) Cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities Repayment of indebtedness — (453,592 ) Proceeds from indebtedness 619,900 — Payment of debt issue costs (6,834 ) — Payments of principal on lease liabilities (2,178 ) (1,793 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (6,914 ) (9,031 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock option 16 — Government grant received — 14,185 Initial costs from Transaction 1,260 — Dividends paid on Director Voting Preferred shares (10 ) (10 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 605,240 (450,241 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,446 (38,052 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 631,215 (208,844 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 818,378 1,027,222 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 1,449,593 $ 818,378





Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 97,170 $ 255,023 $ 157,762 $ 245,578 Tax expense (recovery) 30,786 (31,453 ) 78,377 (4,353 ) (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of financial instruments (1,673 ) (25,769 ) 18,684 13,115 Gain on foreign exchange (20,196 ) (146,693 ) (27,539 ) (47,605 ) Interest and other (income) expense (632 ) 1,471 (3,418 ) (5,196 ) Interest expense 48,841 47,843 187,994 203,760 Depreciation 50,370 50,066 203,772 216,885 Amortization 4,090 4,289 16,141 17,195 Other operating (gains) losses, net (108,392 ) (31 ) (107,615 ) 215 Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 5,049 385 5,423 1,261 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 39,966 5,340 73,723 12,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 145,379 $ 160,471 $ 603,304 $ 653,355 Revenue $ 187,497 $ 201,908 $ 758,212 $ 820,468 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 77.5 % 79.5 % 79.6 % 79.6 %



End Notes

1 The common definition of EBITDA is “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” In evaluating financial performance, Telesat uses revenue and deducts certain operating expenses (including share-based compensation expense and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) to obtain operating income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue) as measures of Telesat’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA allows Telesat and investors to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists Telesat and investors to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of Telesat’s operating results and is useful to Telesat and investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and is not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of Telesat’s liquidity or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of Telesat’s operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which Telesat refers to as contracted revenue backlog (‘‘backlog’’), represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees and one-time bonus as a result of the close of the Transaction.