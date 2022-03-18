Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority - March 2022

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 498,771,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 

March 18, 2022


 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

Date

  		 

Total Number of

shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

March 15, 2022 		 

124,692,916 		 

177,586,528 		 

176,962,317

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

