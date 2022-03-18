Biosurfactants Industry to Cross $6.4 Billion by 2026 - Global Market Insights by Type, Application, and Region

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosurfactants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biosurfactants market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4%.
The report includes:
- 81 data tables and 35 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for bio-surfactants
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for bio-surfactants market, based on type, application, and region, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry
- Coverage of definition, working and properties of biosurfactants, along with industry concept and discussion on importance of the biosurfactants industry
- Information on manufacturing of biosurfactant substrates from agro-industrial waste and by-products, industrial waste, lignocellulosic waste and from oily and glycerol-based waste
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon GmbH
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview of Biosurfactants
- Introduction
- Definition of Biosurfactants
- Working of Biosurfactants
- Properties of Biosurfactants
- Pricing Analysis
- Technological Background and Advancements
- Industry Concept
- Importance of the Industry
- New Focus on Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- SWOT
- Trends
- Enhancing Biosurfactant Synthesis Using Nanoparticles
- Adsorption-Desorption Utilizing Wood-Based Activated Carbon
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Overview
- Influence of COVID-19 on Longer-Term Trends in Chemical and Materials
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Detergents Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Care Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Processing Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Petroleum Industry
Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Manufacturing Biosurfactant Substrates
- Production of Biosurfactants from Agro-industrial Waste and Byproducts
- Production of Biosurfactants Using Industrial Waste
- Production of Biosurfactants from Lignocellulosic Waste
- Production of Biosurfactants from Oily and Glycerol-Based Waste and Other Substrates
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Glycolipids
- Rhamnolipids
- Sophorolipids
- Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins
- Surfactin
- Lichenysin
- Phospholipids and Fatty Acids
- Polymeric Biosurfactants
- Particulate Biosurfactants
- Product Mapping: Type of Biosurfactants
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Detergents
- Personal Care Products
- Food Processing
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Petroleum Industry
- Others
- Removal of Hydrophobic Organic Pollutants
- Pharmaceutical
- Product Mapping: Application of Biosurfactants
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Global Competitive Landscape
- List of Market Players
- Recent Developments
- Upcoming and Promising Strategies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- AGAE Technologies LLC
- BASF Group
- Biotensidon GmbH
- Croda International plc
- Ecover (Subsidiary of S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.)
- Evonik Industries AG
- Givaudan
- Jeneil Biotech Inc
- Saraya
- Stepan Co.
