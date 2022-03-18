New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Jamming Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246234/?utm_source=GNW

Key Highlights

Today, anti-jamming solutions have become critical for various applications. Unmanned vehicles, automated robotic platforms, time synchronization systems, various special and military vehicles have been endangered the impossibility of receiving GNSS signals. The rapid development of jammers, along with industrial noise, forced demand for interference immunity to increase for reliable functioning.

Wireless networks play a crucial role in maintaining continuous connectivity and services in the present day, as almost all network devices are embedded in environments. Due to its nature, wireless networks are highly susceptible to attacks by any technology, such as jamming. In that regard, anti-jamming has been introduced to improve the quality of networks in wireless communication.

Jamming causes various problems such as hindrance to wireless transmission, denial of service (DOS), insertion of unwanted messages, corrupting the content of the original message, and block messages with high importance, along with the interference of radio signals.

GPS signals received on earth are weak and are highly susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. They are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a GPS receiver. For instance, as stated by Novatel, GPS signals can be disrupted even with a small jammer of about 10 Watts power for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming devices introduced in such an environment ensure that the GPS receiver continues to operate by using power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming.

Low spectral efficiency and rigid communication patterns are drawbacks of traditional anti-jamming technologies like sequence-based frequency hopping and direct sequence spread spectrum. Jamming devices are becoming more complex and efficient as software-defined radio develops.

In the case of COVID-19, various countries were highly affected as the Defense sector experienced disruption in the supply chain and manufacturing process due to lockdown imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 in all major economies of North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.



Key Market Trends



Increased demand for GPS technology in military applications is expected to drive the market



The ubiquity of GPS technology and the desire for superior military navigation systems are driving GPS design innovation, which aims to reduce size and weight while improving precision.

The notion of GPS is so simple that it is so widely used. Each GPS satellite functions as an incredibly precise clock that communicates the precise time at its position. All other GPS satellites’ orbital positions are likewise provided by the satellites. The exact distance to the satellite may be determined once the GPS receiver has the satellite’s location and time. A receiver can determine its own location on the earth’s surface by comparing the times of at least three satellites.

Armed forces all over the world are investing heavily in new aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. The bulk of the aircraft uses GNSS (GPS) and TACAN positioning and navigation systems, with the modernization of the old fleet of aircraft with new and accurate positioning and navigation systems accounting for the majority of the segment’s revenue. The US Air Force, for instance, has announced that its fighter aircraft will be equipped with next-generation GPS receivers to improve the quality of navigation and positioning measurements.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center chose Rockwell Collins to supply its latest-generation Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver (DIGAR) for the F-16 fleet as part of this project. The F-16 fleet will be the first combat fighters to receive the latest version of the receiver, and once that is accomplished, the other aircraft will be equipped with modern GPS receivers as well.

In order to perform mission-critical missions efficiently, the military is increasingly relying on GPS-enabled equipment. Not only can GPS-enabled gadgets provide tracking and navigation, but they also give precise digital mapping. GPS systems collect data from GPS satellites and use it to determine a device’s geographic location.

GPS systems can be used for a variety of tasks, including target acquisition, search and rescue, command and control, and more. Unmanned vehicles with GPS-enabled gadgets are being developed in several nations to conduct specialized tasks with high efficiency and precision. In conflict zones, these unmanned vehicles can resist perilous circumstances and harmful chemicals.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



The Asia Pacific is home to some of the growing economies, and it is also a technologically advanced economy. Moreover, the regional tensions among various nations that boast some of the largest defense budgets are driving the demand for anti-jamming equipment in the region. China and India lead the region’s military spending.

China will have high growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of military attacks in the province, which has led to countries improving their surveillance and other capabilities. The high military or defense expenditure will help the country build its boundaries to strengthen the anti-jamming equipment capabilities.

Furthermore, in the case of COVID-19, APAC has been highly affected, especially in China. APAC region is one of the crucial regions for the future growth of the anti-jamming equipment market, owing to the presence of many developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial existence, and favorable government policies. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China affects the global supply chains. It negatively impacts manufacturing, delivery schedules, consumption, and sales of multiple products and services in the region.

Further, rising expenditure on the military and defense industry in China has also accelerated the demand for anti-jamming equipment solutions in APAC. Other factors such as progressive developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure and surge in demand for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems will drive the Chinese Anti-Jamming Equipment Market.

Japan is one of the significant economies in the region and globally. Furthermore, the country’s defense budget has been increasing considerably in recent years. In 2022, the country’s draft defense budget will be at JPY 5.4 trillion or USD 47.2 billion. The rise in the defense budget led the government to expand its defense capabilities while installing more and more anti-jamming equipment for the country’s security.

Apart from defense, the country’s (Japan) aviation industry is witnessing significant growth. The industry requires potential jammers to hamper the GNSS signal of the aircraft. The country’s aviation industry is the fifth largest domestic market after China, the United States, India, and Indonesia.

The growth rate of urbanization and industrialization in South Korea offers growth opportunities to South Korea’s market players operating in this market. The region also experiences high investments in military and civilian infrastructure development.

In Jan 2022, South Korea has inked a deal with the United Arab Emirates to export midrange surface-to-air missiles, marking the Asian country’s largest-ever arms export deal in history. Earlier, South Korean defense firms involved in the missile’s production signed agreements with the UAE-based Tawazun Economic Council. Such as LIG Nex1 will help with system integration, Hanwha Systems will provide a multifunctional radar, and Hanwha Defense will develop the missile’s vertical launcher and its ammunition resupply vehicles.



Competitive Landscape



The Anti Jamming Equipment Market is moderately competitive and consists of numerous prominent players. In terms of market share, few of these significant players with substantial market share currently dominate the market and are focusing on increasing their customer base across overseas locations. The companies are also leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to capture more market share and improve their profitability.



November 2021 - Collins Aerospace acquired FlightAware, a digital aviation company that operates flight tracking and data platforms. Moreover, in October 2020, the company was selected to provide anti-jam technology for manned and unmanned ground vehicles to combat.

October 2021 - Septentrio NV partnered with ArduSimple. The company integrated its modules into evaluation kits developed by ArduSimple. These new partnerships bring triple-band RTK as a plug-and-play solution for the most popular development platforms like Arduino, STM Nucleo, Raspberry Pi, Ardupilot, and Nvidia Jetson.



