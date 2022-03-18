Global CBD Regulatory Database, 2022, with Coverage on 35+ Countries and 50 US States

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Global Regulatory Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This dataset offers the necessary information to understand the CBD regulatory landscape worldwide and provides the essential data needed to comply with the various compliance requirements in multiple regions around the world. This package offers three different excel files - the US is split into two separate databases, enacted law and proposed bills, while the third database offers regulatory information for multiple international countries.

Regulation areas covered in EU file:

Hemp cultivation

Processing

Flower

Extracts

Food

Cosmetics

Vaping

Pet food

Import/export

Regulation areas covered in the US enacted state law file:

Hemp cultivation

Processing

Flower

Food

Cosmetics

Vaping

Pet food

Regulation areas covered in the US proposed state law file:

Marijuana general

Extracts general

Medical marijuana

Foodstuffs

Hemp plant

Vaping

Cosmetics

Jurisdictions covered:

Europe: all 28 EU member states

US: including state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the CBD sector

International: including 28 countries

This product also enables you to:

Understanding how the regulatory landscape operates

Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favorable regulatory environment

Summary of the most important restrictions in the policy areas presented

Comprehensive data through colour coding to classify regulation in three stages: light, medium and strict

Compilation of the current regulation in each country and bills proposed

Links to regulations and proposals from external sources

Key Topics Covered

35+ countries including key markets in Europe, Asia and LATAM

50 US states enacted laws and bills/proposed law

Enacted laws and bills proposed law

