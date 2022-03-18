Repligen Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum being held March 22-23, 2022. Tony J. Hunt, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 22, at 9:45 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

