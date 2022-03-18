|Series
|RIKS 26 0216
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|03/23/2022
|03/23/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,640
|2,510
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|108.550
|/
|-0.655
|103.208
|/
|0.770
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,920
|3,310
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|23
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|23
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|108.550
|/
|-0.655
|103.208
|/
|0.770
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|108.790
|/
|-0.712
|103.550
|/
|0.746
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|108.550
|/
|-0.655
|103.208
|/
|0.770
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|108.690
|/
|-0.688
|103.320
|/
|0.762
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|108.790
|/
|-0.712
|103.550
|/
|0.746
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|103.208
|/
|0.665
|102.784
|/
|0.800
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|108.464
|/
|-0.634
|103.247
|/
|0.767
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.06
|1.32
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND