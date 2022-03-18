Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKS 26 0216RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 03/23/202203/23/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,6402,510
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 108.550/-0.655103.208/0.770
Total Number of Bids Received 2517
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,9203,310
Total Number of Successful Bids 2312
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2312
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 108.550/-0.655103.208/0.770
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 108.790/-0.712103.550/0.746
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 108.550/-0.655103.208/0.770
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 108.690/-0.688103.320/0.762
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 108.790/-0.712103.550/0.746
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 103.208/0.665102.784/0.800
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 108.464/-0.634103.247/0.767
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.061.32