Spring is here, are you prepared in the event of a flood?

OTTAWA, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian propane consumers should always be ready for the unexpected and never underestimate unpredictable weather conditions during flood season.



“There are a few things to consider to keep your family and your home as safe as possible,” says CPA Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs and Safety, Robert Loenhart. “Flooding can happen quickly with little or no warning. The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) and propane retailers encourage residents to do their part and plan now to protect themselves and their property in the event of a flood.”

The CPA’s Weather Safety Section can help Canadians take concrete actions to be prepared when flood warnings or other climate alerts are issued.

Propane is among the safest energy sources available – it is non-toxic and dissipates quickly if accidentally released – but it is important to always be cautious when floods occur. Water can have serious effects on the structure of a home, so it is important to take precautions and follow the CPA’s simple safety measures.

Essential steps include:

anchoring fuel tanks to the ground – propane tanks, even full ones – will float in water,

learning how and where to shut off the gas supplies to your propane tank and appliances, and

making sure family members know the smell of propane – like rotten eggs or a skunk.



Other tips include keeping propane tank levels at optimum amounts as a flood could disrupt deliveries. Local propane retailers are only a quick phone call away for additional assistance with flood-proofing procedures and advice.

“Taking simple steps in advance to be flood ready is the best way to keep your loved ones safe and protect your home,” says Loenhart. “Know your flood risk, take action to prepare your home and family, and sign up for alerts to stay informed.”

For the full list of flood safety tips, view CPA’s Fact Sheet: Flood Safety for Propane Users or visit www.propane.ca.

About the Canadian Propane Association:

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. The CPA develops and produces industry training materials, offers an emergency response assistance plan to its members, and provides advocacy services for the propane industry. The CPA does not monitor or provide an analysis of propane prices or supply and cannot comment on individual businesses’ operations.

For more information, contact Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at media@propane.ca or phone 587-349-5876.