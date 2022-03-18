BNBSwap Launches BNBSwap Ventures to Support Innovative and Disruptive BNBchain Projects

Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNBSwap media platform launches BNBSwap Ventures to support BNBchain projects. The venture capital investment firm will follow a four-pronged strategy to support these upcoming projects.





BNBSwap media platform based on BNBchain has launched its venture capital investment firm BNBSwap Ventures. The media platform features BNBchain (Binance Smart Chain) ecosystem, crypto market news, analysis, crypto guides for the community, and more. BNBSwap Ventures aims to invest and support potential blockchain projects from the early stages. BNBSwap will operate and offer investment and marketing support to BNBSwap Ventures.

The company believes in bringing out the real potential of blockchain technology and transforming vast segments of the global economy.

Expressing their view about this new exciting venture, BNBSwap Ventures CEO says the best future start-up will be based on web3 blockchain technology, and we need to invest in the future.

"BNBSwap Ventures is our brand-new investment arm supporting the next generation of founders building protocols, companies, projects, teams, and ideas that will power the future of open web3 economies."

Expressing the company's faith in the potential of blockchain technology, the CEO states their venture will be a potential addition to transforming the global digital finance world.

What is BNBSwap?

BNBSwap is a big community of 350K followers across Social Media platforms like Twitter and Telegram. Since its inception in 2020, BNBSwap has supported more than 500 crypto projects in marketing and promotions and has featured more than 35 million monthly social media impressions.

What are the highlights of the new BNBSwap Ventures?

With such great community and project support experience from their media platform, BNBSwap Ventures will now invest and support blockchain projects.

The company will support blockchain projects with its four-pronged strategy involving:



Investment - The firm will offer initial investment to (Binance Smart Chain) BNBchain-based DeFi, Metaverse, GameFi, and NFT projects. They will also support projects based on other blockchains like Ethereum, HECO, Polygon, and Avalanche. Marketing - The firm will provide extensive marketing support to new projects through their media platform BNBSwap. Advisory support - The experienced team will offer growth and development advice for all projects. Connection support - BNBSwap Ventures will help projects connect with each other for mutual growth and partnerships.

Future roadmap

BNBSwap Ventures is currently focusing its investments on the BNBchain ecosystem projects. They will be expanding their investments to other chains in the future like Ethereum, HECO, Polygon, and Avalanche. The firm also plans to offer funding support through a community voting system. The company is also planning an exciting addition to its current media platform. BNBSwap Ventures and media platform have future plans to establish their headquarters in the UAE.

